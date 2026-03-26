Hooker back for Sharks’ URC match against Cardiff

There are minimal changes to the side that got the better of Munster.

Despite several Springbok players still being out of action, either through injury or suspension, Sharks coach JP Pietersen has been able to select a powerful side for the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff in Durban on Friday night.

The Sharks are still without suspended lock Eben Etzebeth, while Aphelele Fassi, Bongai Mbonambi, Grant Williams, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer and Siya Kolisi are among the Boks not available this week.

Etzebeth, who has been serving a lengthy ban following an eye gouge incident during last November’s Springbok Test aginst Wales, is expected back next week.

The Sharks go into the game on the back of a big win against Munster (45-0), but still down in 11th place on the points table.

Pietersen has kept faith with the same pack that did duty last week, while there are two changes at the back.

Bradley Davids comes in for the injured Williams at scrumhalf, while Ethan Hooker is back from family responsibility leave to partner captain Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield.

In total there are seven Springboks in the starting team with three on the bench.

The Sharks have won five of their 13 URC matches this season, whole Cardiff, who also took a beating by the Bulls last week at Loftus, have won eight of 13 and are fifth on the points table.

Sharks: Luan Giliomee, Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, Andre Esterhuizen (capt), Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Bradley Davids, Nick Hatton, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Eduan Swart, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Corne Rahl, Jannes Potgieter, Jaden Hendrikse/Ross Braude, Jean Smith, Le Roux Malan

Players not considered for selection due to injury or suspension:

Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Bryce Calvert, Ethan Bester, Eben Etzebeth (suspension) Francois Venter, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams, Jurenzo Julius, Lili Bester, Manu Tshituka, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Siya Kolisi, Siya Masuku, Tinotenda Mavesere, Trevor Nyakane