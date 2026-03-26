OPINION: Can the Lions replicate some of the magic of LIV Golf?

The Lions want to try and replicate the success of LIV Golf on the rugby front with its impact for Johannesburg.

LIV Golf made its South African debut at Steyn City last week and so blown away was Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen by the spectacle that he wants to replicate that feeling with Johannesburg’s top rugby franchise.

Over 100,000 fans paid to watch the golf over the four days, making it the most successful golf tournament in the country’s history.

Speaking after his team beat Edinburgh at Ellis Park in the United Rugby Championship last Saturday, Van Rooyen said he hoped they could bring that kind of vibe and atmosphere back to Lions rugby.

“I popped into the LIV golf and saw what an event like that could do for the city,” explained Van Rooyen.

“It got me thinking about what the Lions could do (if successful). We would love to do something similar for Joburg. The energy and the professionalism of the event were incredible.

“We would love to mirror that. When you are at that level, you get the people back, you can change the economy in the area, you can make a difference. I am up for that.”

Replicate

But could the Lions really replicate that sort of success?

It would be impossible to do it exactly, as rugby isn’t a one weekend event, and is played over most of the year, but they could certainly bring a large number of fans out to support them over the season.

One of the problems for the Lions though is that Ellis Park is not in the safest part of town, and that turns many fans away.

But winning can change that, as was seen during the Lions’ Super Rugby heyday when they made three straight finals from 2016 to 2018 and fans turned out in their droves.

The Stormers are South Africa’s most supported URC team, as shown by last season’s total attendance of 226,377 fans. The Sharks drew 175,872 fans, and the Bulls drew 128,187 fans over the season, while the Lions drew only 60,288, so they have work to do in this area.

But, if the Lions can improve their fortunes and start winning more often they can definitely lift that number. Good luck to them!