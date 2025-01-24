‘We’ve got to be hungry’: Sharks to empty the tank against Cardiff

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said they needed to pick themselves up mentally after their loss to Bordeaux.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has backed stand-in captain Vincent Tshituka and his charges to pick themselves up after their thrashing last weekend and claim a win against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this Saturday.

Neither the Sharks nor Cardiff have won a game in a month.

When asked which of the sides would be more hungry for a win, Plumtree joked he couldn’t exactly say the Welsh side.

But Cardiff sit third on the URC log after a great start to the season. However, they’ve had two losses and a draw since their last win, which came against Dragons in the URC on 26 December.

The Sharks are on a three-game losing streak, the latest defeat being a demoralising 66–12 loss at Bordeaux.

The coach announced a strong squad to play away at Cardiff, with Springboks Makazole Mapimpi and Jordan Hendrikse returning to the side.

Tshituka will fill in as captain while Siya Kolisi enjoys a Springbok-mandated rest period.

Vincent Tshituka commands respect at Sharks

Tshituka will move to the second row due to a lock shortage caused by injury. The captain will earn additional respect for this, Plumtree said

“He’s a big man and the props have respect for him in terms of what can do at scrum time. I think for him being able to play both roles is good for him for high honours [his chance of being selected for Springboks],” the coach said.

“He’s an explosive jumper and understands that [lock] role. He’s obviously a better seven than he is a four but with all of our injuries we need him there.”

Plumtree said it would be important to win against Cardiff after recent losses, and especially last weekend’s loss to Bordeaux.

“[In the URC] we are floating around mid-table and want to keep pushing for the top of the pile. The boys know it is a massive game for us.”

Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi said the same thing during the week, and that they have reflected this in their attention to training.

Sharks to empty their tanks before break

“We have got to be hungry. We got a bit of a break coming up so the players have got to empty their tanks here,” Plumtree added.

“Obviously coming after what happened at Bordeaux, mentally and physically we need to make sure our batteries are full for this one.”

He said as a coach he had received many hidings in his time but several young Sharks players had taken the loss sorely.

“It’s about turning around and saying ‘we aren’t a bad side’. We just have to play that rugby for longer periods of time. You saw what we did during the first 12 minutes, we were making Bordeaux look pretty average. But you have to be able to sustain that.”