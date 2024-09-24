Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

24 Sep 2024

10:25 am

Hurting Rassie ready to unleash full-strength Boks in Rugby Champs showdown

This year's Rugby Championship will be decided in the last game of the competition in Mbombela this weekend.

Rassie Erasmus

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

An almost embarrassed and sad Rassie Erasmus is set to name a full-strength Springbok matchday-23 later Tuesday for the Rugby Championship showdown with Argentina in Mbombela this Saturday (5pm).

Having beaten the Wallabies twice in Australia and also picked up two home wins against the All Blacks, the Boks stumbled against the Pumas in Santiago last weekend, ensuring the competition will be decided in the final match this weekend.

As things stand the Boks have 19 log points to the Pumas’ 14, while New Zealand and Australia are out of the running.

Seven key Boks

Erasmus left seven frontline players at home last week for the trip to South America as he backed several fringe players for the match, which the Boks led 17-0 at one stage, but lost 29-28. The Bok coach is now set to unleash those rested players, in what should be a very powerful matchday-23.

Erasmus didn’t hide his hurt after the loss in Santiago. “We feel sad and even embarrassed,” he said after the match. “The people of South Africa will feel the same.

“But we have a chance to redeem ourselves and try finish off and win the championship.”

Regarding his team selection for this week, Erasmus said: “It will be a very tough match in Mbombela.

“The guys who rested will come into the mix. We knew we were taking a bit of a gamble leaving seven guys at home (last week). But it was important for some of the younger guys to experience playing in Argentina and they’ll be better for it in future.

“Obviously the loss is not nice … but we now look ahead to Mbombela and there should be a lekker gees there this weekend. It’s all set up to be a humdinger … they need five points, we need a bonus point.”

Selection at No 10

The seven “rested” players who didn’t travel to Argentina are Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe and Willie le Roux.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is apparently carrying an injury and won’t play this weekend, meaning Erasmus will have to pick between Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok as his flyhalf, with the other man possibly playing off the bench.

It will also be interesting to see whether Erasmus goes into the match with the usual 5-3 bench split or opts for 6-2 or even 7-1 in the decider.

The Bok team for the weekend’s match is set to be named mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Read more on these topics

argentina rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks) The Rugby Championship

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa and Elon Musk discuss investment opportunities in South Africa
News ‘Just tragic’: Body of missing US star student Brook Cheuvront found on Devil’s Peak
Politics ANC will continue to honour Gordhan’s memory by getting rid of corruption – Mbalula [VIDEO]
News Snow in KZN: Why was SA’s disaster management caught off guard?
Crime N2 kidnapping drama: Ransom demand made for woman abducted in Eastern Cape

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES