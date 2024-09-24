Boks v Pumas: Jaden Hendrikse backs Manie Libbok to bounce back

Hendrikse, who played with Libbok at the Sharks before he moved to the Stormers, said that he has always supported him, just like the rest of the team.

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse launches an up and under as flyhalf Manie Libbok watches on during their Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Santiago del Estero over the past weekend. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has backed flyhalf Manie Libbok to bounce back from missing what was likely the winning kick to seal the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Santiago del Estero over the past weekend.

The Boks are now back in SA and are preparing for the final match of the competition in Mbombela on Saturday, where they will be aiming to get the win needed to secure a first title since 2019.

Kicking woes

Libbok’s kicking in the Bok setup has always been under the microscope, despite his general play being top notch more often than not, as he has missed crucial kicks in the past.

And that was the case again this past Saturday as, despite a strong 25-minute cameo that put the Boks on the front foot while chasing the game, the Bok No 10 will unfortunately be remembered for his missed touch finder late on and his easy kick at goal that was pulled wide with just minutes left.

“When Manie was at the Sharks I backed him 100%, even when he did something wrong. If he misses a kick I (and the team) still fully back him,” said Hendrikse at Monday’s Bok press conference.

“Like coach Tony (Brown) showed us in the review (on Monday) we had a lot of opportunities. So we can’t say (we lost) because of the last kick. We had a lot of opportunities in the game to actually clinch it (before that).”

Plenty of support

Despite the loss, the Boks arrived back in SA on Sunday to plenty of support at OR Tambo and in Mbombela, with Hendrikse likening it to last year’s Rugby World Cup trophy tour, and he admitted he was looking forward to playing in front of a passionate Mbombela crowd.

“I actually told Canan (Moodie, Bok roommate) that it reminded me of the trophy tour. It is really nice when people come out and support you and back you all the way, no matter if you win or lose. So it was really delightful to see,” admitted Hendrikse.

“I played the last time we played here against the All Blacks. It was nice, the crowd is right here close to you and I really enjoyed the experience.”

Brother Jordan

Hendrikse also had a word for his brother Jordan, who slotted a monster 59 metre kick after the fulltime hooter to clinch the Currie Cup title for the Sharks against his previous team the Lions at Ellis Park over the past weekend, and admitted he was excited to play alongside him professionally.

“I am really proud of him from where he started off at Maties, and now ending up at the Sharks. So I was really happy and delighted for him,” said Hendrikse.

“He stays with me in Durban now. So I am really happy for him to be there and I am really looking forward to playing with him.”