Etzebeth breaks record and Libbok in for Rugby Championship decider

Etzebeth will break Matfield's record of 127 caps for the Boks, while Libbok is backed to start after missing a crucial kick over the past weekend.

Eben Etzebeth will set the record as the most capped Springbok of all time in Mbombela on Saturday when he runs out at lock against Argentina, while Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok are paired as starting halfbacks for the first time in the title-deciding match of the Rugby Championship at the Mbombela Stadium.

The three are promoted from the bench in a match-23 that shows six personnel changes from the team that went down 29-28 against the same opposition in Santiago del Estero over the past weekend.

In total Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made nine changes and one positional switch to the starting XV from last week’s encounter, recalling six double Rugby World Cup winners in Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, and Siya Kolisi, who resumes as captain after watching from the coaches’ box in Argentina.

The Springboks need only a point from the match to guarantee their first Rugby Championship title since the abbreviated version in 2019 and their first full tournament title since 2009 (Tri Nations), while they will also clinch the title if Argentina win the match without a bonus point based on competition points.

Eben Etzebeth will become SA rugby’s most capped player this coming weekend. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Permutations

The only permutation that would see Argentina snatch the title from the Boks is if Los Pumas win with a bonus point and deny the hosts a point, which would see them claim the title based on the fact that they would have had two wins over South Africa.

“We planned to recall the players we rested last week because it allowed us to ensure that we have a group of core players who remained in the South African time zone and who would slot back into the team with ease,” explained Erasmus.

“They will not only bring fresh legs and vast experience to the team, it also allows us to select a settled team that played most of the matches in the Incoming Series.

“The match-23 also includes 19 Rugby World Cup winners, which will bode well for the team, while the other players selected have performed under immense pressure in the competition this season and they all deserve their places in the squad.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge against an Argentinean team that has something special brewing in their set-up and who will give everything to win their first title in the competition, and we selected this team with that in mind.”

Springboks

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Bench: Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am.