Injury-hit Bulls reset for ‘flipping good’ Scarlets

Johan Ackermann hopes his team can make it four wins out of the first five matches, but knows Scarlets are no push-overs.

Head coach Johan Ackermann said the Bulls are tracking well in their performances but would love to go into the November break on the back of a win against Scarlets, whom they face at Loftus on Saturday.

The weekend’s 34-26 win over Ulster at home ensured the Bulls remained third on the URC table with three victories in four opening games.

But the Pretoria side were far from their best at Loftus, a slew of errors letting the Irish team back into the game from 21-0 down, while Ackermann questioned some decisions by referee Ru Campbell.

With just five points between them at the death, it took a string of penalties for the Bulls to hold onto the ball and eventually deny the visitors a losing bonus point with a penalty kick after the hooter.

However, the Bulls lost star flyhalf Handré Pollard to a hamstring injury, while HIA protocols may keep Cheswill Jooste and Sango Xamlashe out of this weekend’s clash.

Bok centre/wing Canan Moodie is also yet to return from a head knock, with Ackermann saying they were being cautious with him.

Bulls brace for Scarlets after Stormers scare

The coach warned of a tough challenge against regular strugglers Scarlets, not knowing exactly how hard the Welsh side would push the Stormers later in the day.

The Scarlets fought back from 33-14 down to 40-all in their arm wrestle with a young Stormers side, ultimately falling 52-40 in Cape Town.

“One more win would be great. Then we can look back at this block and say we achieved reasonably what we wanted,” Ackermann said.

“It’s easy to say we could have had five out of five against Munster. We missed opportunities.

“But we don’t want to get arrogant. We have to hit the reset button, [and] respect Scarlets. They are a flipping good team, and they attack really well. If we can get over that hurdle, I’ll take that any day.”

Decisions making key for Pretoria union

The Scarlets scored six tries against the Stormers, including a hat-trick by outside centre Joe Roberts.

But the Bulls will look at their own attacking decisions this week.

“One of our best players was Sebastian [de Klerk], out and out, if you look at his work rate,” Ackermann said.

“But he had an opportunity to put Dylan Maart away, and then the game would be over. He didn’t.

“There are small opportunities we are still missing. But it’s only game four, and when do you want to peak? Probably next year. As the season progresses, we will get better at those small things.”