Irish star Sexton to face panel after exchange of words with SA referee Peyper

By AFP

Leinster and Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton is to appear before an independent disciplinary panel on July 13 over “misconduct complaints” arising from last month’s Champions Cup final, organisers EPCR said Thursday.

The 37-year-old Irish captain, with 113 caps to his name, is to retire from Test rugby after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, but risks a lengthy ban should he be found guilty of misconduct.

Johnny Sexton’s behaviour

Sexton was injured for the May 20 final which La Rochelle won 27-26, but exchanged words with South African referee Jaco Peyper at the end of the match in Dublin.

The EPCR said the decision to proceed with a panel hearing had been made “after thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match”.

“The EPCR disciplinary officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).”