Is Bok captain Siya Kolisi on his way to Racing 92?

Is Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi negotiating a move to top French club Racing 92?

Kolisi, who is currently on tour in Europe with the Boks and has been national team captain since 2018, is contracted to the Sharks.

However, according to top French publication Midi Olympique, Kolisi’s management team and Racing 92 are apparently in talks for a move.

SA Rugby magazine also reported on Monday that if Kolisi were to move to France it would come after next year’s World Cup — which happens to be in France and where the Boks will be defending champions.

Both publications said discussions about a move were at an advanced stage.

Kolisi is contracted to the Sharks until 2027, having joined from the Stormers and Western Province last year.

A move away from Durban before 2027 would mean Racing, or any other team, would have to buy Kolisi out of his contract, or negotiate a loan move or short-term sabbatical.

Meanwhile, it was also reported at the weekend that another Bok World Cup winner, Elton Jantjies, has joined French second division team, Agen.

Jantjies, who is not currently playing for the Boks because of personal matters, will join his new club with immediate effect. The deal with see the flyhalf play for the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.