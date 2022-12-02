Jaco Kriel fit and ready to fire for Lions against Scarlets

Sports Reporter

Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel is back in action, and in favour, and will wear the Lions No 6 jersey when his team tackle Scarlets from Wales in a United Rugby Championship match at Ellis park on Sunday.

Kriel has spent most of the time on the sidelines with injuries since his return to the Lions two years ago.

After starring for the side in Super Rugby, including during their run to three finals between 2016 and 2018, Kriel featured for Gloucester where the injury bug also struck. He opted for a return to Joburg in 2020.

In other team news, flanker Darrien Landsberg will make his URC debut for the franchise, forming a dynamic loose-trio combination with Kriel and the athletic Emmanuel Tshituka.

The Joburg side will be looking to claim a second successive victory in front of their home fans after a 33-25 win against Welsh outfit Dragons last Sunday.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has challenged his troops to explore attacking options rather than to defend for long periods on Sunday.

“It’s important for us not to sit back and try defend their attacking game but also see how our attacking game can put them under pressure,” said Van Rooyen.

“They are a team that keeps the ball in play, so I think it will be a great running spectacle on Sunday, which will be great for fans.”

Kick-off is at 1.30pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba, Emmanuel Tshituka, Darrien Landsberg, Jaco Kriel, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, J Botha, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis