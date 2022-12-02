Bulls get Bok boost for URC clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld

Sports Reporter

Several tourists with the Springboks and SA A sides to Europe last month have been included in the Bulls’ team for the United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen, and Marco van Staden return to the starting lineup, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar is also back in the team after a spell on the sidelines because of injury.

Arendse, who was such a star for the Boks on the wing in Europe last month, will feature at fullback for the Bulls.

SA A travellers Ruan Nortje (captain), Cornal Hendriks, Elrigh Louw, Mornay Smith, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Simphiwe Matanzima are also in the side.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a 43-26 win against Ospreys.

The Bulls are third in the URC standings with 29 points from six wins in eight outings. Another win this weekend would move them into the top two if other results went their way.