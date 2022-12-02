Rugby

2 Dec 2022
Bulls get Bok boost for URC clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld

Sports Reporter

Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was such a star on the wing for the Springboks in Europe last month, will play fullback on Saturday.

Bulls team Arendse
Springbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse will feature at fullback for the Bulls in their URC match this weekend. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Several tourists with the Springboks and SA A sides to Europe last month have been included in the Bulls’ team for the United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen, and Marco van Staden return to the starting lineup, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar is also back in the team after a spell on the sidelines because of injury.

Arendse, who was such a star for the Boks on the wing in Europe last month, will feature at fullback for the Bulls.

ALSO READ: Final analysis: Fantastic finish masks underwhelming year for Boks

SA A travellers Ruan Nortje (captain), Cornal Hendriks, Elrigh Louw, Mornay Smith, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Simphiwe Matanzima are also in the side.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a 43-26 win against Ospreys.

Moerat leads Stormers against Dragons, Libbok back at flyhalf

The Bulls are third in the URC standings with 29 points from six wins in eight outings. Another win this weekend would move them into the top two if other results went their way.

