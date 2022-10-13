Jaden Hendrikse ‘super excited’ to return to URC action for Sharks

Ken Borland

Excitement and confidence is what scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will bring to the Sharks team when he returns to United Rugby Championship action on Saturday against Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park.

Hendrikse enjoyed a wonderful Rugby Championship campaign with the Springboks, mixing it creditably with the Aaron Smiths and Nic Whites of the world, and being heavily involved in some of the team’s best results.

Back on the park

“Last season’s quarterfinal was my last game for the Sharks, so I’m super excited to get back on the park with them,” Hendrikse said.

“Basically for me it will just be about enjoying every moment. For those of us coming back from the Boks, we just want to fit in as smoothly as possible with the Sharks’ DNA, how they play, and contribute as much as we can.

“From the Rugby Championship, I learnt just to be accurate in everything I do and do my job. There’s a lot of pressure, but if you put in your work, do your detail, then you eliminate that. I just want to execute my role.”

A physical scrumhalf, Hendrikse knows he will have to have a pretty big motor on defence on Saturday, because Glasgow Warriors like to move the ball around quickly.

“The Warriors matched the Bulls physically last weekend, they disrupted their set-piece and lineout, attacked them at the breakdown,” Hendrikse said.

“We are focused on ourselves, and we have to pitch up and play our way, but we do analyse what they will bring to the game and I’ve watched three of their games.

“They have a good transition on attack, a high line and they wait for you to make a mistake and then counter-attack. On attack they play very deep, they want you to come up and then they play short options.

‘They have a good attack and it will be a good challenge. We need to tighten up on our soft moments and our discipline let us down last weekend against Leinster. Our kicking game needs to be more accurate too.”