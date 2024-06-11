Jake White calls on Bulls fans to pack out Loftus for Leinster clash

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White is calling on the fans to pack out Loftus for their URC semifinal clash against Leinster on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has called on their fans to pack out Loftus Versfeld for their blockbuster United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Irish giants Leinster on Saturday afternoon (4pm kick-off).

The Bulls were knocked out of the URC by the Stormers in both their previous URC seasons, in the final and quarterfinals respectively, and they will be desperate to get to the competition’s showpiece match once again.

White also appealed to rugby fans from outside of Pretoria to make the trip for what should be a cracking game between two in-form sides.

52,000 people

“We are going to need everybody here, we need 52,000 people here like we did against the Stormers (pool match earlier in the season),” said White.

“There is no use in having a home game and not using that as an advantage. So, my plea to the public is that we need them. We need for whoever comes here to feel as though the Loftus faithful are in full cry.

“I am hoping that even those who live in Joburg will travel down the highway to come and watch a great game.”

The Bulls saw a crowd just shy of 20,000 turn out to support them in their tough 30-23 quarterfinal win over Benetton over the past weekend, but White is hoping for more support in the semi, especially considering it is a good build up to the Springboks v Ireland game to be played at the ground in early July.

“Hopefully, we will be able to get in a few more people this week than last week because this is the dress rehearsal of the Springboks vs Ireland test match,” explained White.

Fierce rivalry

Over the years the Bulls and Leinster have established a fierce rivalry in the short history of the URC, with Leinster having won three games and the Bulls two, and White says those lessons are not lost to his side.

“The one positive thing is they beat us 31-3 in the first round of our first year and we went on to beat them in the semi-finals at Leinster,” said White.

“So, it is not something that hasn’t been done by our group and the beauty of knockout rugby is anything is possible and anything can happen. If we can get a good start like we did in the quarterfinals, then they are under pressure.

“Last weekend all the pressure was on us because no one gave Benetton a chance and this week all the pressure is on Leinster. They are probably going to have more pressure than us because the expectation is that Leinster should be winning with the international roster they have.”

Despite coming up against a side spoilt with international stars, White remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

“We have measured ourselves against the best and whatever they have chucked at us, we have gotten it wrong at times and gotten it right at times. Reality is no one thinks we can beat Leinster like they didn’t a couple of years back and we did. I believe that it can be done,” said White.