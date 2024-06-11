Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee hoping for a return against Leinster

'You want to be on the field, you want to be with the boys, you want to share those moments.'

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee wants to help the team in their United Rugby Championship semi-final clash with Leinster. Picture: by Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Bulls co-captain Marcell Coetzee is hoping to play a part on the field when his side take on Leinster in a United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off at 4pm).

When Coetzee suffered a knee injury in April, it was said that he would be out for the rest of the season. However, with the Bulls having an extended run in the URC playoffs, Coetzee has a chance of making it back before the season ends.

Coetzee has remained around the team in the last few weeks and has recently served as the water boy on match days. And although he has been involved with the team, being unable to play has been frustrating for Coetzee, and he is now hoping to play against Leinster this weekend.

“It’s never ideal,” Coetzee said when asked about being on the sidelines.

“As the season progresses, you do get injuries; we have seen that in our team. It’s never great, you want to be on the field, you want to be with the boys, you want to share those moments.

“Then your role changes (because of injury), and you ask yourself, ‘How can you contribute off the field?’ That’s what I have been trying to do over the last couple of weeks, being the water boy as well. The team manager joked with me, saying I might be the highest-paid water boy in the Bulls squad.

“You just want to contribute at the end of the day. The rehab has been going well though, so you never know,” he said.

‘They put the opposition under pressure’

Having spent time playing in Ireland for Ulster, Coetzee is familiar with Leinster. The former Springboks flanker shared what makes Leinster such a formidable club rugby side.

“If you’re talking about Leinster, it’s all the international experience that they have. That’s a team that’s been growing and has been consistent in recent seasons, and they know each other well,” said Coetzee.

“They know how to build phases which puts the opposition under pressure and their kicking game is also very good. They’re excellent at managing games.

“Also, when they enter your 22m area, they leave with points; they don’t get there and leave with nothing. So, there are a few things we can sharpen up, especially in our 22m when defending.”

The Bulls will also be hoping Rugby World Cup winner Marco van Staden makes a return against Leinster.