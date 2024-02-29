Jake White wants Bulls to stay ahead of Stormers on URC log

If they are to go all the way in the United Rugby Championship, White says the Bulls need to secure home playoffs.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says it’s important for his side to stay ahead of the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship points table as it will benefit them come the business end of the season.

According to White, the Stormers have been the form team of the URC since its inception because of how they are able to finish high on the log in the regular season, thus securing themselves home playoffs.

As things stand, the Bulls are in third place with 35 points while the Stormers are in sixth with 30 points. This means a lot will be at stake when the two teams renew their rivalry in a North-South derby on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld (5.05 pm).

Targeting home playoffs

Putting distance between themselves and the Stormers is important for White, and getting a win this weekend in Pretoria will assist them in their goal of finishing in the top four.

“One thing they (the Stormers) have done well in this competition is they have taken their chances, whether they have kicked a penalty in the last minute of the game to win it, or a bonus point try in the last minute of the game to make sure they stay ahead in terms of the table points,” White said.

“One of the things we have seen is that you need to get a top four and top two (finish) if you want to go all the way in this competition because it’s tough at the back end of the comp.

“One thing they have afforded themselves in the last two years is the ability to play at home in these big games. That’s why I think this week we have an opportunity to stay ahead of them.”

Loftus Versfeld fortress

The Bulls are expected to be at full strength this weekend as they look to topple the Stormers. White is hoping his troops will take inspiration from their wins against Saracens and Bordeaux Begels in the Champions Cup at Loftus this season.

“We have played well against good teams at Loftus. I’m expecting us to grow as a group and get better and better, which we are,” he said.

“We have played Saracens here and Bordeaux, and played really well. We played Leinster here, doesn’t matter what calibre of the side but we played well.

“One side we haven’t clicked against is the Stormers, and there’s a reason for that. They do what they do well.

“We have just got to find a way to nullify the things they do well, and that’s generally what the message is. We just have to play as well as we can.”