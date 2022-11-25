James Venter to lead Sharks against Cardiff

Sports Reporter

Live-wire flanker James Venter will lead the Sharks against Cardiff Rugby when the teams return to United Rugby Championship action on Sunday following the autumn Test window.



With the Springboks still in action against England in London on Saturday, no current national players will feature in the Durban match.

Only two log points separate the sides, though Cardiff have played two extra games.

The Sharks midfield will be manned by two Boks in Francois Venter and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, with Blitzboks star Werner Kok on the left wing.

Up front the loose-trio consists of Venter, Vincent Tshituka and recent SA A player Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Carlu Sadie, who joined the Sharks from the Lions a few months ago, will get a rare chance to start in the No 3 jersey.

Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Marnus Potgieter, Francois Venter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Werner Kok, Boeta Chamberlain, Cameron Wright, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Justin Basson, Carlu Sadie, Kerron van Vuuren, Dian Bleuler. Bench: Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Khutha Mchunu, Hyron Andrews, Phepsi Buthelezi, Bradley Davids, Lionel Cronje, Ben Tapuai