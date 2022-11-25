Simelane at fullback, Carr in No 6 jersey for Bulls’ URC clash

Sports Reporter

Exciting attacker Wandisile Simelane has been picked to play at fullback, while seasoned loose forward Nizaam Carr will feature in the No 6 jersey when the Bulls return to United Rugby Championship action this weekend.

The runners-up from last season take on Ospreys from Wales at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

???? TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT ????



We’re BACK! Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on Ospreys at Loftus tomorrow ????



???? BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL Tickets from just R10: https://t.co/HSNwJHhHxU

???????? BOK game on the big screen after

???? Beer Garden

???? Live Entertainment @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/KxtE2CvyJq— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) November 25, 2022

Lionel Mapoe and Harold Vorster are again the midfield pairing, rekindling the relationship they built at the Lions while Chris Smith will run out in the No 10 jersey.

Carr, who previously played for thee Stormers and Bulls before joining Wasps, returned to Pretoria following the demise of the English club. He will be joined in the back row by Elright Louw and WJ Steenkamp.

ALSO READ: James Venter to lead Sharks against Cardiff

Recent SA A tourists, Mornay Smith, Simphiwe Matanzima and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, will add power to the Bulls front row from the bench. There is also a place in the squad for Cyle Brink, also a former Lions man.

Bulls: Wandisile Simelane, David Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, WJ Steenkamp, Nizaam Carr, Ruan Nortje (capt), Janko Swanepoel, Francois Klopper, Bismarck du Plessis, Gerhard Steenekampp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Cyle Brink, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Marco Jansen van Vuren