Jean de Villiers: ‘North v South is biggest rivalry in SA rugby’

Former Stormers and Springbok captain Jean de Villiers says South African rugby’s north versus south derby is the “one memory you carry with you beyond just your career.”

De Villiers is of course referring to north-south rugby clashes between the old Western Province and Northern Transvaal, or Stormers against Bulls — Cape Town in the south versus Pretoria in the north.

And on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria the big derby will happen once again, at 5pm.

Writing for “My Voice” — a platform for former coaches and players to tell their rugby stories — De Villiers says, “For me there is something special and pure about the fact that this was not a rivalry that was created.

‘Double the passion’

“It simply evolved naturally as the game in South Africa evolved. It’s almost as if there was this great halfway line drawn right through the middle of South Africa and it was decided that this country that loves this game so much and which ha given so much to world rugby will not have just one dominant team. It just wouldn’t feel right.

“There will be two, one at each end of this country, and they will battle each other fiercely for that dominance. Double the passion and double the magic for the fans.”

Jean de Villiers in action for Western Province against the Bulls at Newlands in 2003. Picture: Gallo Images

While De Villiers concedes the “power base” in South Africa is no longer in only the north or the south, as it once was, the Bulls versus Stormers/WP has for him always been “the big game.”

In his piece, De Villiers speaks about his first north-south match, in the Currie Cup of 2003.

‘One of greatest matches’

“We played at Newlands … we swept over them in one of the finest matches I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in. I scored two tries in that game and it stands out for me to this day as one of the great matches between these two teams.”

The 2012 Super Rugby match between the Stormers and Bulls at Loftus Versfeld is also one of De Villiers’ highlights.

“We should have stood no real chance against a very strong Bulls team that year, but this was a classic case of this match bringing out something bigger in a team. It was one of those games where a bunch of players came together and just really understood what we were playing for, and we all played out of our skins that day.

“That was a special match for me, especially being at Loftus. Let’s be honest, Loftus is a fortress, full stop.”

‘Biggest rivalry in SA rugby’

About this Saturday’s match in the United Rugby Championship, De Villiers says: “Loftus will again be a fantastic stage for the biggest rivalry in South African rugby.

“I’ll be there, watching from the stands and cheering on my Stormers.

“And I won’t be alone either. That little barefoot boy inside of me is still there, and still just as excited for this one big match. Before he even started his journey to the Springboks, this match spoke deep into his soul in ways he couldn’t ever understand, but could just feel.

“And it’s a match that still speaks to the soul of South African rugby in the most beautiful way.”