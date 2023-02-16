Tshituka and Richardson return from injury to give Sharks a boost

Sports Reporter

Sharks director of Rugby Neil Powell has selected a six-two split on the bench, an acknowledgement of just how physical he expects this weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions to be, as they prepare for battle in Johannesburg.

To this end, the Sharks welcome the return of Vincent Tshituka and Dylan Richardson from injury, with the pair playing off the bench and no doubt bringing impetus and energy to the team when they’re given the opportunity to get stuck in.

In changes to the side that played the Stormers in their last game, Dan Jooste replaces Kerron van Vuuren at hooker and Hyron Andrews makes way for Reniel Hugo at lock, in the only changes to the Sharks pack.

In the backline, Grant Williams returns to action, with Cameron Wright playing off the bench, while Francois Venter takes over from Ben Tapuai who is the other backline player among the replacements.

The final change sees Werner Kok back from injury, replacing Marnus Potgieter on the wing.

The Sharks will feed off the confidence gained in their first-round derby victory over the Lions at Kings Park in December – a 37-10 bonus-point win – but will also understand the need to deliver a comprehensive performance that ticks all the boxes.

Sharks team

Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Francois Venter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), Henco Venter, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Reniel Hugo, Carlu Sadie, Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler, Hanro Jacobs, Vincent Tshituka, Dylan Richardson, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Ben Tapuai.