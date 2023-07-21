Jesse Kriel desperate to play as World Cup squad announcement nears

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Almost forgotten Springbok outside back Jesse Kriel says he is desperate to play against Argentina in a Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park next Saturday.

In the two matches the Boks have played in the competition so far, against Australia and New Zealand, only a handful of players from the 41-man squad in camp have not played.

Kriel is one of those players. He’s had to watch as Lukhanyo Am has run out in the No 13 jersey in both Tests, in Pretoria and Auckland.

The match against Los Pumas at Ellis park next weekend is possibly the last chance for the players to prove their worth ahead of the World Cup squad announcement on August 8, and Kriel wants to get his turn to show what he can do.

‘I want to play’

“I have no idea, our team selection only happens next week,” Kriel said this week when asked if he was in line to take on Argentina.

“Of course I’m desperate, I definitely want to play,” he added.

“If you ask any guy in the squad if they want to play, the answer is always going to be yes. If you don’t want to play, then it’s a big problem.

“So I’m very keen to play, but it will all depend on what we need going into the game. Certain games require certain skill sets and certain players, so it’ll depend on what we need for the weekend,” he said.

‘Good experience’

The former Bulls star currently plays for Japanese side Canon Eagles. Reflecting on his time in Asia, Kriel appreciated how he’s developed to be a better player because of the rugby focus in the country.

“It’s been a really good experience being that side,” Kriel said about playing in Japan.

“I think there are less distractions on and off the field. A lot of your time goes into rugby, so that’s been a great thing. I have been there for four years now.

“You get a lot more time to work on your game, as the Japanese are extremely hard-working people, so the work ethic is great. Guys are keen to get involved after sessions and help you with extras and stuff like that.

“I think there’s a lot of ball in play, you’re making more tackles, and your catching of passes is a massive focus over there.

“So all those kinds of things contribute to making you a better player and I feel like I’ve become a better player playing that side.”

The matchday-23 for the Test against Argentina will be named on Tuesday.