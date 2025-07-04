‘It’s very special’ — Jesse Kriel on becoming Springbok captain No 67

Jesse Kriel becomes the 67th official Springbok captain against Italy on Saturday, and will be backed by Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard who have both led the Boks.

Jesse Kriel is set to become the 67th official captain of the Springboks when he leads the team out against Italy at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok stalwart Jesse Kriel is incredibly proud to add his name to the history books when he leads the team out as the 67th official captain of the Springboks for their match against Italy at Loftus on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:10pm).

Kriel, who led the team in the non-Test against the Barbarians in Cape Town last week after the late withdrawal of regular captain Siya Kolisi, was earlier this week confirmed to lead again with Kolisi still missing out with another injury niggle.

Despite the return to the starting side of Eben Etzebeth, who has captained the team on 12 occasions, and Handre Pollard, who has led once, Kriel was still given the full backing of the coaching staff to add his name to the list of official captains.

The 31-year-old Kriel is grateful for the opportunity and lists the achievement right up there, among his two Rugby World Cups, British and Irish Lions series and Rugby Championship winners’ medals.

“It’s obviously very special. All of those other achievements are in the past, and we have a Test match to focus on tomorrow (Saturday). I am just really excited and I am in such a fortunate position that I have such strong leaders around me,” said Kriel at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“Siya (Kolisi) has been incredible. Guys like Eben, Handre, you can go through the whole team. There’s just so much experience and the guys are just so willing to help, give advice and just be there when you need to ask a question.

“So I am extremely lucky in that sense and I am very proud to lead a team in which I can honestly call a lot of the guys my best friends. It’s just a really special occasion and something I am very proud of.”

Soft spoken Kriel

Kriel is not an outspoken person, and doesn’t talk much on the field, but admits that suits him as his leadership qualities are by doing and not saying, which he will continue to embrace going forward.

“I think I have always tried to be a leader that leads by action. When you play in a team like this not much has to be said. I have had great examples from guys like Siya, and our coaching staff also lead by example in how hard they work,” explained Kriel.

“Guys like Duane (Vermeulen) when he was captain, look at Lood (de Jager), I could name everyone in the team. The guys lead by action, they work hard and they get the job done. I suppose that’s the blueprint in the way that I want to lead and the way I want to go about doing things.”

Kriel will be assisted in the match by Etzebeth, who has been named as vice-captain, while he also has plenty of experience around him to call upon if needed.