Dobson focuses on Stormers win, downplays Siya Kolisi move

The Stormers are not focusing on the potential return of Siya Kolisi, though they have confirmed negotiations are underway.

Sharks number eight Siya Kolisi may be heading back to the Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson turned attention to the importance of a win against the Sharks in their return leg derby of the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday, rather than elaborating on the possibility of a Siya Kolisi move back to his first franchise.

There have been reports this week that the Springbok captain was eager to move back to the Stormers though neither club had confirmed this.

On Friday, Dobson confirmed the matter was on the cards but stressed that Kolisi still had a contract with the Sharks and it was up to him to negotiate with them before the Stormers got too excited about his return.

Kolisi started his professional career at the Stormers in 2012 before playing for the Sharks between 2021 and 2023. He signed a lucrative three-year deal to play for France’s Racing 92 following the Rugby World Cup before returning to the Sharks on a one-year-deal.

Kolisi to return to Stormers?

While Dobson tried to steer questions toward the Stormers and Sharks game, the media pried for answers about the 33-year-old number eight who has won two World Cups.

“He is a quality guy, a great leader. He’s a great player with a long history at the Stormers,” Dobson said when asked if Kolisi would feature in a fantasy Stormers team if it were up to him.

“(The move) is up to him and the Sharks. Once that box is ticked we can see what is in the piggy bank. Then we can see where that goes.”

He stressed that the Stormers did not approach the Sharks to buy him, as the two clubs have a “great relationship”. Rather, it was Kolisi who appeared to want to return to the Stormers.

Sitting beside Dobson, loose forward Deon Fourie said Kolisi was a great person and player, and he looked forward to competing against him again.

ALSO READ: Senatla, Venter and Van Heerden return for Stormers vs Sharks

An all-important win for the Stormers

More than 43,000 tickets have been sold for the game at Cape Town Stadium, where a win for the Stormers could see them overtake the Sharks in the South African shield of the URC.

Dobson said they would “leave everything” on the field to secure a victory.

He said the momentum gained from beating the Lions with a bonus point last weekend (final score 29–10) had given the Stormers much confidence from which they could draw.

Dobson and Fourie said signs were there the Stormers had turned their URC campaign around. But they needed this win.

Warrick Gelant will play his 50th game for the Stormers, and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu returns to the starting XV, which will add further belief in the side’s strength.