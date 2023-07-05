Emerging from challenging pool, Junior Boks set their sights on playoffs

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Having successfully negotiated their way through a tough pool, head coach Bafana Nhleko believes the Junior Springboks are ready for the pressure they will face in the playoffs at the World Rugby U-20 Championship on home soil.

Fighting hard in the second half, the Baby Boks defeated Argentina 24-16 in a must-win clash in Cape Town on Wednesday night, finishing top of Pool C.

All four teams in the group – also including Georgia and Italy – had been in the hunt for the semi-finals throughout the pool stages.

‘Tough pool’

“When we received the draw, we knew it was going to be a tough pool,” Nhleko said.

“Italy and Georgia are improving all the time and they came into this tournament with clear intentions to lay a marker in world rugby. Argentina have always been one of the main contenders in the tournament and proved that yet again.

“The fact that all three have strong set pieces also made it tough, and we had three hard matches against them.

“It was always going to be an arm wrestle, but I also know that the more our group plays together and experiences the intensity and demands of test rugby, the better we will get.”

ALSO READ: Junior Boks have reason to shine at U-20 Champs – Rassie Erasmus is watching

The national junior team will face Ireland in the semi-finals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, as they go in search of a place in the final.

While the Junior Boks have reached the semi-finals at the last five editions of the global age group championship, they have not progressed to the final since 2014. They haven’t lifted the trophy since 2012.

With the backing of the home crowd, however, Nhleko said they were fired up to deliver their best in the knockout rounds.

“Our players have not been exposed to this type of support and they are taking it all in,” he said.

“We left our hotel (on Wednesday) with a wonderful send-off from the staff and that goodwill continued at the stadium.

“It does make the players understand what a privilege it is to play this tournament in your home country and I am sure they will respond to that come Sunday again.”