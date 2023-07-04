Junior Boks beat Argentina to reach U20 World Championship semis

By Ross Roche

The Junior Springboks produced a stirring second half performance to fight back from a six point deficit and claim a 24-16 (halftime 10-16) win over Argentina in their U20 World Championship match at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, to seal their place in the semifinals.

The Junior Boks joined Ireland, who they will face for a place in the final, as well as France and England who will battle it out in the other semi, in the knockouts.

In the first half Argentina exploited the Junior Boks weak scrum and maul defence, earning them penalties from which they constantly punished the hosts.

Argentina flyhalf Valentino Di Capua was on target with three penalties in the first 22 minutes to put them up 9-0, before the Junior Boks finally hit back.

In arguably their best spell of the opening 40, the Junior Boks worked their way into the Argentinean 22m, went through a number of phases before hooker Juann Else picked up and powered over the line to score, with flyhalf Jean Smith slotting the conversion to make it 9-7 after 27 minutes.

Penalty count

The Junior Bok penalty count eventually came back to bite them as lock Jacob van Heerden received a 30th minute yellow card after repeated infringements.

The Argentineans took advantage of the extra man over the last 10 minutes of the half as they kicked into the Junior Boks 22m and mauled close to the line, where prop Renzo Zanella picked up at the ruck and crashed over for a converted score and a solid halftime lead.

The second half was a much better showing from the Junior Boks as they limited the penalties and put in a better showing at the scrums and mauls.

Smith slotted a 42nd minute penalty to bring his side within seven points, with a 26 minute barren spell following before the Junior Boks finally got themselves in front.

Wing Michael Annies and inside centre Ethan Hooker combined to get the Junior Boks into the Argentina 22m, where eighthman Corne Beets wriggled his way over for the seven pointer and 17-16 lead after 68 minutes.

The Junior Boks were now fired up and they worked their way back into the Argentinean 22m where the ball was popped to Beets with him smashing through a tackle and going over for the winning try to seal their place in the knockouts.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Juann Else, Corne Beets (2); Conversions – Jean Smith (3); Penalty – Smith

Argentina: Try – Renzo Zanella; Conversion – Valentino Di Capua; Penalties – Di Capua (3)