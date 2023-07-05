Representing the Springboks a dream come true for Jean Kleyn

By Ross Roche

Jean Kleyn will be able to realise a childhood dream on Saturday evening when he fronts up for the Springboks against the Wallabies in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld.

Kleyn was born and bred in Johannesburg, before starting his professional rugby career with Western Province and the Stormers.

He then moved to Ireland in 2016 to join Munster and earned the right to represent his adopted country in 2019, with him featuring five times for them during the World Cup.

However, he hasn’t made an appearance since then for them and with the recent changes to World Rugby’s eligibility rule, the Boks jumped at the chance to bring Kleyn into the mix.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon Kleyn explained that his Bok debut will be completely different to the one he had for Ireland.

Bakkies Botha

“It is different. This is my home country. Obviously it was a great honour to play for Ireland. But I didn’t grow up as a young boy watching Paul O’Connell play rugby thinking I wanted to play in his jersey,” said Kleyn.

“I was watching Bakkies Botha run around smashing guys and thinking one day. You talk about childhood dreams coming true and here I am, sitting here. I never thought I would get this opportunity, but things change.”

Bakkies Botha (No 4) of the Springboks in action against the Wallabies. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

It has been an incredible journey for Kleyn, that started and has now ended with Rassie Erasmus, who brought him to Munster when he was in charge there, and has now brought him back to SA with the Springboks.

‘Another phone call’

“It was a bit of a round trip. Rassie was the one who took me over to Munster in the first place. Seven years later Rassie gave me another phone call and now I am back again,” said Kleyn.

“It has been a massive journey and I don’t regret any part of it. I have built a family and home in a good community out in Ireland. But you can’t pass up an opportunity like this. It is a huge honour.

“It’s not every day you get this chance. It is a very small select few who have gotten the opportunity to play for South Africa and to be part of such an elite group of rugby players and have peers sitting next to me who are world class rugby players.

“In 2019 the Springboks proved that they are the best team in the world and hopefully we can replicate that again this year. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of something that big.”

Kleyn will line-up in the second row next to Marvin Orie on Saturday, while his good friend and Munster team mate RG Snyman will play off the bench.