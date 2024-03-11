Kings Park sold out for Boks’ second Test against Ireland

The world champions and number one team in the world will be up against the second-raked side in two matches in July.

A week after tickets for the Springboks’ first Test against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld were sold out within minutes last Monday, tickets for the second Test between the nations in Durban have also sold out.

The Sharks announced early on Monday that Kings Park would be filled to capacity for the match between the current world number one and two teams in July.

Around 55,000 people are expected to pack into Loftus Versfeld for the first Test between the nations on 6 July and a further 52,000 are now set to fill up Kings Park on 13 July.

By midday Monday only a limited number of “family zone” tickets were still available for the match in Durban.

Portugal Test

Tickets for the one-off Test between the Boks and Portugal in Bloemfontein a week later, on 20 July, will soon also go on sale.

A big crowd is expected to also pack out Toyota Park in Bloemfontein to see the now four-time world champions and back-to-back World Cup winners in action.

The Boks will also place New Zealand twice and Argentina at home in Rugby Championship fixtures in August and September.

Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024:

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs. Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs. Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs. Portugal (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs. New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA vs. New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 28 September: SA vs. Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)