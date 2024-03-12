Rassie Erasmus appoints new performance analyst as Bok management team finalised

The full 18-member Bok management team has now been confirmed for the 2024 season.

Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday introduced his new-look 18-member management team to the media in Cape Town and at the same time announced the name of the Boks’ new performance analyst — Paddy Sullivan.

The former Munster player and analyst was part of the Boks’ back room staff during their successful World Cup run in France last year, but Sullivan has now been appointed permanently to the role of performance analyst.

Sullivan most recently worked for Pau and then for three seasons with Montpellier in the French Top 14.

Brown and Flannery

The two other new members of the Springbok coaching team are former All Blacks star Tony Brown, who’ll handle attack, and former Irish international Jerry Flannery, who’ll handle the team’s defence now that Jacques Nienaber is living and working in Ireland.

Brown said on Tuesday: “It’s a privilege to be involved with the Springboks and to contribute to this great set-up. It was exciting to meet the coaches and the players at the alignment camp last week, and to map out the plans for the season, so I’m really looking forward to this journey.

“There are immensely talented players in the country and my goal is to ensure that we can continue to bring the best out of them on the field.”

Flannery added: “I’m honoured to be part of the Springbok coaching team. I had the luxury of experiencing the environment for a short time during a training camp last season, and that gave me a taste of what to look forward to for the next few years.

“Our first alignment camp went very well, and it was pleasing to see how well the coaches worked together and how receptive the players were to our way of doing things, and hopefully I can make a solid contribution as we look to build on what the team has achieved in the last few seasons.”

‘Fresh perspective’

Erasmus said the addition of Brown and Flannery to the coaching team would ensure the Boks stayed ahead of their rivals in the rugby landscape.

“Tony and Jerry bring a fresh perspective from different rugby environments and it’s lekker to hear new voices on how we’ve been doing things and how we might do them in the future,” said Erasmus.

“As we said before last year’s (World Cup) tournament, there was no way that we would be successful if we kept doing things in the same way.

“We need to evolve our game once more, as teams will definitely have looked at how we play, and how they think they can stop us.

“We’ve also had a close look at how we need to develop as a team and what the coaching and management groups need to look like to support the players.”

Erasmus also revealed on Tuesday the Boks wanted to bring former Test referee Nigel Owens on board as a laws advisor, but that Jaco Peyper had joined the team.

The Boks’ first Test of the year is against Wales in London on June 22.

Springbok Management:

Rassie Erasmus: Head Coach

Charles Wessels: Team Manager

Mzwandile Stick: Assistant Coach

Daan Human: Assistant Coach

Deon Davids: Assistant Coach

Tony Brown: Assistant Coach

Jerry Flannery: Assistant Coach

Andy Edwards: Head of Athletic Performance

Sebastian Prim: Sport Scientist

Paddy Sullivan: Performance Analyst

Lindsay Weyer: Technical Analyst

Jaco Peyper: Laws and Discipline Advisor

Dr Jerome Lehlogonolo Mampane: Team Doctor

Dr Aneurin Robyn: Physiotherapist

Rene Naylor: Physiotherapist

JJ Fredericks: Logistics Manager

Zintsika Tashe: Operations Manager

Zeena Isaacs van Tonder: Media Manager