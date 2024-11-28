Kolisi leads star-studded Sharks against Stormers

John Plumtree's team includes 14 Bok players in total, with five sitting on the bench.

Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks against the Stormers this Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks boss John Plumtree has included nine Springboks in his starting team for Saturday’s highly-anticipated first local derby of the new United Rugby Championship season against the Stormers in Durban (5pm).

Siya Kolisi, fresh off leading the Springboks to three wins during their tour of the UK this month, with victories against Scotland, England and Wales, will guide the Sharks from No 8, with Eben Etzebeth out of the match because of injury.

Among the other recent Bok tourists who’ll be in action against the Stormers are Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Jaden Hendrikse and Lukhanyo Am. Five more Bok players will sit on the bench.

In the No 10 jersey

Interestingly, Siya Masuku will start at No 10, with Jordan Hendrikse on the bench. The latter player started last weekend’s Test against Wales in Cardiff in the Bok No 10 jersey.

The Sharks are currently in ninth place on the URC log, with two wins from their first five matches.

Plumtree’s men go into the match on the back of victories against the last two seasons’ winners, Munster and Glasgow, but there has been a month-long break between now and their last game.

Lock Jason Jenkins, who’s played a Test for the Boks but hasn’t featured at national level for some time, said the Sharks were intent on making their home ground a fortress in the remaining matches this season.

‘Always a bit personal’

“This weekend is huge for us, we’ve spoken as a squad about making Kings Park a special place where it’s tough for teams to play and come and win.

“The whole squad has bought into that, we’re all on the same page and it’s important that we keep the momentum that we have.

“To have three games in a row against the champions is exciting, and winning this week will put us in the right place, on the front foot, with a game in hand.”

Speaking specifically about the Stormers, the team who won the inaugural edition of the URC three seasons ago, Jenkins said: “Look, any local derby is tough, it’s always a bit personal and while we don’t have a good track record against them in the URC, we’ll be looking to change that.

“It’s going to be a big weekend for us, we know it’s going to be tough, we know what they bring, but we’re really looking forward to the game.”

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (capt), Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Dylan Richardson, Ox Nche. Bench: Ethan Bester, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Corne Rahl, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Grant Williams, Jordan Hendrikse