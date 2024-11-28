Hartzenberg to use Stormers platform to gun for Boks

Stormers utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg in action during a training session this week, ahead of their URC match against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stormers utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg is hoping consistently good performances for his franchise will help him break into the Springbok set-up sooner rather than later.

The former Junior Springbok star enjoyed a top previous season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup for the Stormers, and having been invited to the Bok alignments camps, was tipped to possibly make his international debut this year.

However, in the end the talented 21-year-old missed out on selection for any of the Bok squads, and he is now fully focused on producing the goods for the Stormers, starting with this weekend’s match against the Sharks in Durban, to further his cause.

“I won’t say I’m disappointed (about missing out on Springbok selection), but it’s something I’m striving towards,” said Hartzenberg.

“It’s a privilege to be in that set-up and to get that opportunity, especially at a young age. So it’s about giving my best for the Stormers and seeing what happens.

“I have to perform for the Stormers first, and from there, I can get my higher honours. But I have to perform here to get that call.”

Looking ahead to the Sharks game, Hartzenberg said that he was excited to be back with the Stormers after a few weeks off during the international break and that they were ready to impress, after a tough training camp in Paarl.

Excited to be back

“I am absolutely excited to be back. The break was a much-needed one, just to reset and go again. The boys are super stoked and keen just to get stuck in, hopefully to make the fans smile again,” said Hartzenberg.

“It hasn’t been easy (training in Paarl), but I think it’s good exposure for us, especially now that summer is here. We definitely needed it. And who doesn’t love that the sun is out?”

Hartzenberg is part of a very versatile Stormers backline, that features players like Damian Willemse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok and Warrick Gelant who can all play in multiple positions.

He has mostly been utilised by the Stormers on the wing, but has also featured at fullback and outside centre, and admitted he believes his future will be in the midfield, but for now he is happy to fit in wherever.

“I do see myself playing centre in the future. At the moment, the team needs me at wing. So I am happy to swing between the two and just see when the opportunity comes. I have to pick up that challenge and be versatile,” explained Hartzenberg.

The Stormers will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Sharks this weekend, as following that game they head into the Champions Cup competition with them hosting Toulon at the Cape Town Stadium next Saturday, before traveling to England to play Harlequins a week later.