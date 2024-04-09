Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Libbok is an X-factor player, but his goal-kicking needs to be more accurate

The Stormers No 10 has everything going for him to be a world-class flyhalf, but missed goal kicks are hurting his reputation.

A missed conversion at the death by Manie Libbok allowed La Rochelle to sneak a thrilling 22-21 win against the Stormers in a last-16 Champions Cup game in Cape Town on Saturday, once again opening the debate about Libbok’s ability to slot big kicks.

It was a disappointing end to a great game of rugby and came only moments after Libbok had created the try, with a cross-field kick, that gave him and his team a chance to beat the French side.

Back in December Libbok also had a late conversion, from the touchline, to win a game for the Stormers – also against La Rochelle in the pool stages of the competition – and on that occasion he slotted the kick to help the Cape-based team win 21-20.

While missing kicks and losing games by narrow margins is always disappointing, it is a part of sport, and the reason we love it, because we never know what is going to happen. One week you’re up, the next you’re down … hero to zero.

Consistency

Following Saturday’s match in Cape Town, and that missed conversion, there has been plenty of chatter – again – about Libbok’s goal-kicking, with fans debating whether he has a BMT issue or has a technical flaw, or simply misses more often than he should.

The reality is Libbok has slotted many big, crucial kicks, showing he can do the job, even in pressure-filled moments, but he’s also missed some, the most glaring being for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup last year, which resulted in Handre Pollard taking over the No 10 jersey for the final. And Pollard nailed every kick he attempted after returning to the matchday squad in the latter stages of the tournament.

There is no doubt Libbok is a wonderful rugby player, creates tries with his distribution, runs and kicks and, for me, has what sports people refer to as X-factor. He’s exciting to watch and is a match-winner, but if he is to become one of the greats and a regular Springbok No 10 then he simply has to find a way to slot more kicks more often.

Or, as some have suggested, let someone else in the Stormers (or Bok team) do the goal-kicking, as Percy Montgomery did when Henry Honiball and Butch James played flyhalf.

