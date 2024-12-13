Champions Cup: Bulls, Sharks and Stormers name their teams

All three South African teams are up against English Premiership opposition, with the Bulls hosting Saints, while the Sharks and Stormers are away in Leicester and London respectively.

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw is back to lead the Pretoria side in their Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

The Bulls, Sharks and Stormers on Friday afternoon named their teams to face Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins respectively in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

All three South African teams are up against English Premiership opposition, with the Bulls hosting Saints at Loftus at 3pm, the Sharks up against Tigers at Welford Road in Leicester at 7:30pm and the Stormers in action against Quins at Twickenham Stoop in London at 10pm.

Elrigh Louw back to lead the herd

Elrigh Louw is among eight changes made to the Bulls side that will take on Saints in the second round competition at Loftus, from the team that went down to Saracens in London last weekend.

Amongst the changes are forwards trio Wilco Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Deon Slabbert all returning to the fold. Wessels makes his return to action after recovering from an ankle injury, whilst Slabbert will get to make his first run in blue since arriving for his second loan spell in the capital.

Wilco’s return to the starting XV sees him slot into the front row alongside Gerhard Steenekamp and hooker Akker van der Merwe.

Ruan Vermaak and junior Springbok JF van Heerden combine again at lock in the second row, with skipper Louw starting at flank alongside Marcell Coetzee, while at the back of the pack will be Springbok Cameron Hanekom at eight.

Director of Rugby Jake White has opted to retain the services of the same backline that did duty in the opening round of the campaign.

The General, Willie le Roux, will run at fullback with Canan Moodie and David Kriel at centre, whilst Sebastian de Klerk and Devon Williams will wing it. Johan Goosen and Embrose Papier continue as the halfback pairing.

Expectations

Asked about his expectations of the visiting English outfit and whether or not revenge is at the top of his mind, White said he expects a tough challenge and is particularly keen to see how the visitors adapt to conditions in the highveld.

“I do not talk about revenge and the old days of we do not like them, they do not like us is old news. Rugby is different now. They beat us last year, and they beat us fair and square.

“So what happened last year has now become immaterial, modern rugby players do not feed off the revenge perspective. They have five international backs and the other backs are just as dangerous, and they were there when they carved us to pieces last year.”

“What I am looking forward to is to see if they can play their way at altitude with the heat and travel, and if they do, then hats off to them. If they can come to Loftus and run like they like to run, play like they want to play and can play, and beat us here, then you have got to say that they are a good team.”

Bulls XV

Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Johan Goosen, Ebrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (c), Marcell Coetzee, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Deon Slabbert, Kuyenzeka Nama Xaba, Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Stedman Gans

Buthelezi leads rejigged Sharks against Leicester Tigers

Phepsi Buthelezi leads a talented Sharks 23 in their week two Champions Cup clash against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

After an unforgivingly physical clash with side Exeter Chiefs in last week’s round one bonus point victory at Kings Park, the high player workloads, and injury toll to has necessitated a rejig of the team.

“We’ve had some key injuries, which is not ideal,” explained head coach John Plumtree after the Exeter match.

“This presents an exciting opportunity to expose some of our next generation of talent within the system to step up and showcase their abilities. We are intentional in developing these young, skilled players, who have been an integral part of our set-up and fully understand our playing systems.”

“The game will be an exciting challenge for them, and we have every confidence that they will rise to the occasion and make The Sharks family proud.”

Leicester Tigers will present a formidable foe, currently sitting in third position on the Premiership table and they will come out fighting following a first-round loss in France, seeing them go down to Bordeaux-Bègles.

Sharks XV

Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Yaw Penxe, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi (c), Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: Ethan Bester, Phatu Ganyane, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Tinotenda Mavesere, Bradley Davids, Diego Appollis, Hakeem Kunene

Salmaan Moerat back to lead Stormers against Quins

Salmaan Moerat makes his return from injury and will captain the Stormers in their Champions Cup clash against Harlequins in London.

The imposing lock will make his first appearance of the season when he leads a matchday squad which includes five Stormers debutants.

Loosehead prop Vernon Matongo is the only player on debut in the starting line-up, with tighthead Corne Weilbach, flank Paul de Villiers, centre Jonathan Roche and outside back JC Mars all set to make their first Stormers appearance from the replacements bench.

Clayton Blommetjies is another player returning from injury at fullback, with Seabelo Senatla and Angelo Davids on the wings. Wandisile Simelane comes into the midfield, with Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer the halfbacks.

Louw Nel and Dave Ewers will start on either side of the scrum, while Moerat is joined by the fit-again Connor Evans in the second row.

Hooker JJ Kotze and prop Sazi Sandi will start alongside Matongo up front, with lock Gary Porter and and scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage included among the replacements.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team is primed to take on the challenge at Twickenham Stoop.

“This team has a good blend of youth and experience and the one thing they all have in common is that they are hungry to perform this weekend.

“These combinations have been training together in preparation for this match for some time and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do on the big stage on Saturday.”

Stormers XV

Clayton Blommetjies, Angelo Davids, Wandisile Simelane, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Willie Engelbrecht, Louw Nel, Dave Ewers, Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat (c), Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Vernon Matongo

Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Corne Weilbach, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers, Dewaldt Duvenage, Jonathan Roche, JC Mars.