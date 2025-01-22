Lions to back their attacking rugby philosophy in Jukskei derby against Bulls

The Lions have beaten the Bulls just once in six games in the URC, at Loftus in the 2022-23 season, and desperately want to beat them at home.

Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher says the team is hoping to play their way when they welcome the Bulls to Ellis Park for their URC derby on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions will be looking to play their style of rugby when they host the Bulls in a massive United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams head into the game off the back of big wins, the Lions thumping Dragons 60-10 in the Challenge Cup, and the Bulls hammering Stade Francais 48-7 in the Champions Cup, both on the Highveld.

Both teams also shook off poor recent form in claiming the impressive wins, the Lions having been on a run of five losses in six games before the past weekend, while the Bulls had lost four straight matches in the lead up.

Back to best

The Lions looked back to their free flowing and attacking best against Dragons, running the Welsh visitors ragged, as they outscored them nine tries to one.

Last year the Lions were soundly beaten by the Bulls at Ellis Park, after they had deployed a frustrating kicking game that just didn’t work, but this time round say they will be looking to stick to their strengths.

“Heading into the Dragons game we had a big discussion as coaches, that we felt over the last couple of games we had gone away from that (usual attacking game),” explained Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher.

“Taking the learnings from the Stormers and Montpellier games we knew we had to play to our strengths to give ourselves a chance and we did that. But it will be tough on Saturday.

“If you look at the previous games we have played against the Bulls it’s physical, it’s tough, it’s set piece dominated and there is a massive emphasis on the kicking game. So hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to play our way.”

Bulls dominance

The Lions have only beaten the Bulls once in the URC, a surprise win at Loftus during the 2022-23 season, while they have lost all three home games against them, but almost upset them again at Loftus last year, so it is a huge game and one they are desperate to win.

“It’s a big occasion just to play in a derby. So we try not to make it bigger than it already is. It’s not a normal game and is always personal. But we try not to make too big a thing out of it and to just focus on what we are doing well,” said Loubscher.

“Last season the disappointment was that the game at Loftus came down to one (referee) decision. Then in the game at home we didn’t play to our potential. There were a lot of individual errors and we allowed them back into the game.

“We didn’t play our way and couldn’t execute our way of play. So this week a lot of the focus will be on what we need to do as a team, versus adapting all the time and playing the way the Bulls want us to play.”