Challenge Cup result: Lions smash Dragons to make knockouts

The Lions only needed a win to qualify for the knockouts, but put in a statement performance, racking up over a half century of points on the Welsh visitors.

Lions centre Henco Van Wyk hunts down the ball during their Challenge Cup match against Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday night. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions produced a scintillating performance to destroy Dragons 60-10 in their final Challenge Cup pool game at Ellis Park on Saturday evening, and in the process qualify for the last 16 of the competition in style.

The hosts were dominant throughout, as a top attacking display saw them dot down nine times, while their defence was also solid as they only let the visitors in for one score.

It was the perfect way to end the pool stage and hopefully get the Lions season back on track as they head back into the United Rugby Championship next weekend with a huge home derby against the Bulls.

Even start

It was an even start to the match as the sides traded early penalties, with flyhalf Sam Francis giving the hosts the lead, followed by visiting flyhalf Will Reed seeing his first shot come back off the uprights, before levelling the scores with his second attempt.

The Lions were soon back in front as they attacked into the Dragons 22m, where the ball was spread, with fullback Quan Horn slinging a lovely long pass to his captain Francke Horn out wide, with him brushing past his defender and going over for the converted score.

Seven minutes later the Lions were in again, attacking from a lineout and then a scrum, the ball passed to Francis off the back, with him stepping two defenders on his way to score, before getting up and slotting the conversion for a 17-3 lead after 15 minutes.

The Lions were well on top and surged further ahead with a quickfire double, as flank Ruan Venter was put into a gap, charged forward and powered over, followed by wing Tapiwa Mafura receiving a skip pass from inside centre Rynhardt Jonker to go over in the corner

Francis slotted both conversions as the Lions cruised into a 31-3 leaf after just 26 minutes, but they were unable to add to that tally over the rest of the half as Dragons rallied on defence and managed to hold them out.

Decent start

The Dragons got off to a decent start in the second half, but the Lions defended their line well, allowing them to go further ahead when eighthman Horn received the ball out wide and superbly stepped past two defenders on his way to going over in the corner for an unconverted score.

The Dragons hit back with their only try of the match as they attacked into the Lions 22m and bashed away on the line until replacement prop Paula Latu crashed over, with Reed adding the extras to make it 36-10 after 54 minutes.

The back and forth start to the second half continued as two minutes later the Lions powered into the Dragons 22m, fullback Horn stepped past a few defenders and put in replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard to score, with him missing the conversion.

The Lions dominance continued as in the 61st minute they setup a lineout deep in the Dragons 22m, set the maul and rumbled over for replacement hooker Jaco Visagie to dot down and put them 46-10 up.

Five minutes later Venter was put in for his second and the hosts eighth, after they attacked off the back of a lineout with the flank charging threw a big hole to dot down the converted score.

The Lions still had time to seal the win with a flourish as on the fulltime hooter replacement back Manie Rass dived over to put the cherry on the cake.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Francke Horn (2), Sam Francis, Ruan Venter (2), Tapiwa Mafura, Gianni Lombard, Jaco Visagie, Manie Rass; Conversions – Francis (4), Lombard (2); Penalty – Francis

Dragons: Try – Paula Latu; Conversion – Will Reed; Penalty – Reed