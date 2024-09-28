URC result: Lions enjoy perfect start with win over Ulster

It was a solid performance from the Lions as they scored five tries to four from Ulster, to seal a comfortable win in the end.

Lions wing Tapiwa Mafura square up to former Sharks and current Ulster wing Werner Kok in their URC match at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was certainly a perfect start to their United Rugby Championship (URC) season for the Lions as they secured a bonus point 35-22 win over Ulster at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts dominated the first half, but only led 15-7 at the break, before a back and forth second half ended with the Lions finishing with a flourish.

After the bitter disappointment of losing the Currie Cup final a week before, this was the best possible response for the Lions and they now take good momentum into their next game against Edinburgh.

The game got off to a fast start, with both teams looking to attack early, but after getting into good positions mistakes allowed each side to clear.

The Lions took the lead in the 11th minute after a lineout on the halfway, they set the maul and broke through, with eighthman Francke Horn breaking down the short side and putting away wing Rabz Maxwane to score in the corner.

Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter’s touchline conversion attempt struck the poll, but four minutes later he was successful with an easy penalty from in front to put the Lions 8-0 up.

The Lions were playing at a good quick tempo to the game, making Ulster run, as they took a quick tap penalty on halfway, while fullback Quan Horn belted a monster 50-22 from his own 22m.

Ulster’s defence managed to hold firm until the 35th minute, with the Lions kicking a penalty to the corner, setting up the maul from the lineout and rumbling over for Francke Horn to dot down, followed by Wolhuter converting.

Crucial score

But Ulster crucially struck back after the halftime hooter, attacking well and taking play into the Lions 22m, where they got close before scrumhalf John Cooney dived over, only to miss his conversion attempt to leave the score 15-5 at the break.

The visitors got off to a strong start in the second half, picking up where they left off as they attacked into the Lions 22m and going through the phases, before flyhalf Aidan Morgan went over for an unconverted try.

The Lions then hit back themselves, kicking a penalty onto the Ulster 5m, setting a big maul from the lineout and powering over for replacement hooker Franco Marais to score, making it 20-10 after 46 minutes.

Three minutes later a superb counter-attack started by Quan Horn in his own half saw him offload to centre Erich Cronje, with him slipping near the 22m but offloading to replacement back Henco van Wyk to run in untouched for the converted try.

A 56th minute penalty from Wolhuter pushed the Lions into a strong 30-10 lead, only for Ulster to hit back three minutes later with a sucker punch.

With the Lions on attack on the visitors 22m they lost the ball, allowing Ulster to counter-attack and hack the ball ahead for wing Werner Kok to chase down and score, making it 30-15.

With time ticking down Ulster reduced the deficit in the 78th minute as they attacked into the Lions 22m, getting close where replacement prop Corrie Barrett crashed over for the converted score.

But the hosts made sure they would finish with a flourish, as Wolhuter stepped his way through the Ulster defence and ran in to score in the corner to seal a top win.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Rabz Maxwane, Francke Horn, Franco Marais, Henco van Wyk, Kade Wolhuter; Conversions – Wolhuter (2); Penalties – Wolhuter (2)

Ulster: Tries – John Cooney, Aidan Morgan, Werner Kok, Corrie Barrett; Conversion – Nathan Doak