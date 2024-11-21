Lions honour season’s best at awards function
Versatile backline player Sanele Nohamba was among the winners honoured.
Sanele Nohamba of the Lions. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images
Last season’s United Rugby Championship Player of the Season, Sanele Nohamba, has scooped the coveted Lions Player of the Year award for his outstanding performances throughout the 2023/24 season.
The versatile Nohamba played both scrumhalf and flyhalf during the year.
The Lions handed out their annual awards at a function in Sandton on Wednesday night.
Nohamba shines brightest
Rising loose forward Jarod Cairns and fullback Quan Horn were the other big winners on the night.
Nohamba said he was honoured to receive the award as the Lions’ best for 2024.
“The 2023/24 (URC) season was a tough one for us, having just missed out on a play-off spot.
“Personally, this recognition means quite a lot to me and motivates me to put in better performances, hopefully resulting in bigger things to come for the team and our fans. We have positioned ourselves to improve in the current season and that is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Nohamba.
Cairns walked away with the Currie Cup Player of the Year award, while fullback Horn bagged the International Backline Player of the Year as well as the Players’ Player of the Year awards.
FULL 2023/24 LIONS AWARDS WINNERS
Lions Under 19
Back of the Year: Jason Hugo
Forward of the Year: Lesedi Masimola
Lions Under 21
Back of the Year: Bronson Mills
Forward of the Year: Marno Grobbelaar
Overall Junior Player of the Year: RF Schoeman
Senior Awards (Domestic)
Back of the Year: Rynhardt Jonker
Forward of the Year: Renzo du Plessis
Breakthrough Player of the Year: RF Schoeman
Player of the Year (Currie Cup): Jarod Cairns
Senior Awards (International)
Back of the Year: Quan Horn
Forward of the Year: Francke Horn
International Breakthrough Player of the Year: JC Pretorius
Players’ Player of the Year: Quan Horn
Player of the Year: Sanele Nohamba
Special Award
Jaco Kriel Leadership Award: Asenathi Ntlabakanye
