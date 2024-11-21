Lions honour season’s best at awards function

Versatile backline player Sanele Nohamba was among the winners honoured.

Last season’s United Rugby Championship Player of the Season, Sanele Nohamba, has scooped the coveted Lions Player of the Year award for his outstanding performances throughout the 2023/24 season.

The versatile Nohamba played both scrumhalf and flyhalf during the year.

The Lions handed out their annual awards at a function in Sandton on Wednesday night.

Nohamba shines brightest

Rising loose forward Jarod Cairns and fullback Quan Horn were the other big winners on the night.

Nohamba said he was honoured to receive the award as the Lions’ best for 2024.

“The 2023/24 (URC) season was a tough one for us, having just missed out on a play-off spot.

“Personally, this recognition means quite a lot to me and motivates me to put in better performances, hopefully resulting in bigger things to come for the team and our fans. We have positioned ourselves to improve in the current season and that is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Nohamba.

Cairns walked away with the Currie Cup Player of the Year award, while fullback Horn bagged the International Backline Player of the Year as well as the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

FULL 2023/24 LIONS AWARDS WINNERS

Lions Under 19

Back of the Year: Jason Hugo

Forward of the Year: Lesedi Masimola

Lions Under 21

Back of the Year: Bronson Mills

Forward of the Year: Marno Grobbelaar

Overall Junior Player of the Year: RF Schoeman

Senior Awards (Domestic)

Back of the Year: Rynhardt Jonker

Forward of the Year: Renzo du Plessis

Breakthrough Player of the Year: RF Schoeman

Player of the Year (Currie Cup): Jarod Cairns

Senior Awards (International)

Back of the Year: Quan Horn

Forward of the Year: Francke Horn

International Breakthrough Player of the Year: JC Pretorius

Players’ Player of the Year: Quan Horn

Player of the Year: Sanele Nohamba

Special Award

Jaco Kriel Leadership Award: Asenathi Ntlabakanye