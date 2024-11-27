Lions to test their mettle against Munster as URC returns

Lions players celebrates a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport last month. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

The Lions are set for a massive test of their United Rugby Championship (URC) top four credentials when they take on 2022-23 URC champions Munster in their match-up at Thomond Park in Limerick on Saturday night.

It has been a superb start to the season for the Lions, with them winning four of their first five games, which sees them sitting fourth on the log, one point behind the Bulls, while they have a game in hand on second placed Glasgow Warriors and top of the table Leinster.

Munster have not had a great start to the season, having won two and lost four games so far, which sees them in 12th place, so they will be desperate for a win to bounce back and get them moving back up the table.

It is thus the perfect opportunity for the Lions to prove that they have what it takes to continue their strong start to the season, that began with bonus point wins over Ulster and Edinburgh at home, before picking up away wins over Dragons and Zebre.

Their last match was a loss against Irish giants Leinster, but they impressed in that game as well, making the hosts work incredibly hard for the win in Dublin.

Lions kicking consultant Morne Steyn said that they are relatively pleased with the team’s start to the season and he hoped that they would be able to kick on from here.

Ticked boxes

“I think we have ticked off most of our boxes so far. We started off at home and our plan was to win all of our home games. So it was a good start to the season,” said Steyn.

“We then looked at trying to come away with two wins on tour and that’s what we did. We obviously knew it was going to be a tough one against Leinster. They are a quality side and almost an international team, so I think we did well against them.

“But in this competition there are no easy games. We have to be up for it every weekend. We have started off well and hopefully we can build on that, and with the games coming up it isn’t going to be easy.”

The Munster game kicks off a relatively busy Christmas period for the Lions, as they play a further three matches in December.

They start off with the Challenge Cup competition getting under way as they head from Ireland to Wales where they take on Ospreys in Swansea on the first Sunday of the month.

They then head back home to front up against French side Section Paloise at Ellis Park, before turning their focus back to the URC where they will take on the Stormers in Cape Town to close out the year.

Lions next four fixtures:

URC v Munster in Limerick: Saturday November 30 – 9:35pm

Challenge Cup v Ospreys in Swansea: Sunday December 8 – 5:15pm

Challenge Cup v Pau in Johannesburg: Saturday December 14 – 5:15pm

URC v Stormers in Cape Town: Saturday December 21 – 3:45pm