Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

22 Apr 2024

03:07 pm

Lions to keep their feet on the ground despite Leinster thrashing

Although the Lions scored a number of superb tries against Leinster, flexing their attack, it was their defence that impressed the most.

Lions

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen was delighted with his teams defensive effort in their impressive 44-12 URC win over Leinster at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

The Lions will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground despite producing arguably their best performance of the season to thump Irish giants Leinster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

A blitzed start saw the Lions tear into a 22-0 lead after 15 minutes, before two tries in the final three minutes sealed a massive 44-12 win, over an experienced second-string visiting side.

ALSO READ: Lions have belief in the mission ahead of crunch Leinster clash

Despite staying 11th on the log after the bonus point win, the Lions have firmly put themselves into the URC playoff race, with them level on points with three teams above them, and one point behind Ospreys in seventh and the Stormers in sixth.

However captain Marius Louw knows just how tight things are and admits that the team can’t get carried away with this result, as they now turn their attention to defending champs Munster, who beat the Bulls at Loftus.

“I think we need to stick to our processes and take it game by game, because you can’t think too far ahead. You have to win next week to be able to stay in it. It’s so tight on the log that anything can happen,” explained Louw.

“So we have to make sure that we stick to what we can do and manage the game as best as possible. But obviously giving Leinster 40 points is a confidence booster. It will definitely lift Munster for next weekend as well, so that should be able to lift us even more.”

Impressive defence

Although the Lions scored a number of superb tries against Leinster, flexing their attack, it was their defence that impressed the most after they brilliantly kept the visitors scoreless in the first half, despite a long period of immense pressure in their 22m.

Even in the second half, when Leinster managed to get in for two tries the Lions didn’t panic, upped their defence and then powered away when the opportunity arose, which coach Ivan van Rooyen readily admitted he was proud of.

“I think what I am proudest about was the fight and character on defence, and the willingness to keep them out. Over the 80 minutes I think that was our best character fight this season, and well done to the players for that,” said Van Rooyen.

“Our counter-attack was great, from scraps and from ball on ground, to finish that off was delightful. To work that hard on defence and then get an opportunity and use it was really good to see.”

The Lions now face a massive challenge against Munster, who will be riding high after their win over the Bulls, and with both teams in great spirits it should make for an entertaining match this coming weekend.

Read more on these topics

Ivan van Rooyen Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Student jumps out of moving taxi to escape being raped
Elections ‘We all know his inherent limitations’- Ramokgopa shades Steenhuisen’s load shedding ‘knowledge’ in war of words
Elections ‘They are throwing a last dice and hoping it will bring us down’ – ANC to appeal MK logo judgment
Local Soccer WATCH: Ladies throw punches at each other, Safa to take action
Elections WATCH: ‘Today we have conquered’ – ANC loses name and logo court battle with MK party

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe