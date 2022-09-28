Lions make two changes to team for URC clash against Cardiff

Sports Reporter

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has made two changes to his team for the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff in Wales on Friday.

The Lions are coming off a second round win against the Ospreys in Swansea and will be looking for a second win on tour after losing at home first-up against the Bulls.

In the backline Henco van Wyk returns after missing out last week, while in the forwards Pieter Jansen van Vuren takes over from Ruben Schoeman.

Lions defence guru Jaque Fourie praised his team’s defensive effort against Ospreys last week but believes Cardiff Rugby presents a different challenge.

“The Welsh sides pride themselves with big forward packs coupled with backline players who enjoy throwing the ball around,” explains Fourie.

“Cardiff Rugby will be no different this Friday as I’m sure they will come with a heavy pack and nippy backline players who can take the ball wide. In saying that, we have done our homework on them and prepared well in the week.”

The former Springbok centre also spoke about starting well in the competition especially away from home.

“It’s our second year in the competition so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect especially when playing overseas. Starting well and picking up points over here sets the tone for when we head back home,” Fourie concludes.

Kick-off on Friday is 8.35pm.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn, Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Smith, Ruan Venter, Ruhan Straeuli, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Zander du Plessis