WATCH: Canan Moodie on Bok call-up, the debut try and his return to Bulls

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Bulls and Springboks wing Canan Moodie is almost at a loss for words when trying to express his feelings about the last few months of his life.

Just over a year ago not too many South Africans had heard of Moodie, who was still playing junior rugby. But fast forward to today and Moodie is a Springbok winger, having scored a try on debut and is seemingly set for a big future.

“It has been quite a year,” said Moodie this week after returning to the Bulls from the Springboks.

“Last year I was still in the juniors, then I got a call-up to the Currie Cup and before I knew it I was playing in the URC (United Rugby Championship) … and then I got into the Boks.

“It’s been an amazing journey, but this is just the beginning.”

Indeed, at just 19, Moodie has his whole career ahead of him.

He got his break because of the misfortune of some other wingers in the Bok squad, namely Cheslin Kolbe (injured) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (banned).

“When I was called up I thought I’d be one of the squad members holding tackle bags the whole time,” revealed Moodie.

“But the opportunity to play came my way and I was able to show what I can do. I am privileged and so grateful for the chance.”

Moodie scored a sensational try on debut in the Sydney Test against Australia when he out-jumped opponent Marike Korobeite to win an up-and-under and sprinted to the tryline to score.

“My job as a wing is to get into that contest in the air as best I can. I thought that kick went a bit far, but I still went for it, and got it, and had a clear line to the tryline.

“It was very special … especially to have all the players celebrate with me.”

Moodie is now back in blue and he’ll be back in action for the Bulls when they host Connacht in a United Rugby Championship match at Loftus on Friday night. “I want to bring what I learned in Test rugby back to the Bulls and the URC,” said the teen sensation.