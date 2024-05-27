Lions will be perfect test ahead of URC playoffs, says Stormers coach

The Stormers are already through to the quarter-finals, but the Lions are chasing a top eight finish in their last match of the regular season in Cape Town.

The Stormers take on the Lions in Cape Town this weekend/ Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they are aware of the extra motivation the Lions will have in their crucial United Rugby Championship match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm).

The Lions will go to Cape Town in the final game of the URC regular season knowing they need to get a bonus point win to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top eight for a place in the quarter-finals.

Since the inception of the URC, the Lions are the only South African franchise to not have taken part in the knockout stages.

Lions in top eight battle

The side from Johannesburg are involved in an exciting battle for the three remaining spots in the playoffs. They are currently in ninth place with 49 points and are chasing the teams above them, namely Benetton (49 points), Edinburgh (49 points), and Ulster (53 points).

So, the clash against the Stormers is a “playoff encounter” for the Lions, while the home team on Saturday have already secured their playoff spot and are now preparing for the quarter-finals.

Playing against a Lions team that is desperate for a win is something the Stormers need just before the playoffs, according to Snyman.

“Our motivation will be to put out a good Stormers performance and it’s great that the Lions are coming down with a lot of motivation. They will test us and we need a good test,” Snyman told the media on Monday.

“The Lions will definitely come down with a mission. It’s a lot at stake for them … they don’t know what they need to do, firstly for them it’ll be to beat us and get a victory.

“In saying that, we are really focusing on ourselves, we know what the Lions will bring, we have analysed them. We know where they are strong and where there might be one or two opportunities for us,” he said.

Stormers to pick best combination

The Stormers produced two gutsy performances away from home to secure their place in the knockout stages.

The inaugural winners of the URC are set to play their playoff matches away from home as they are bound to miss out on a top-four finish. So, heading into their clash with the Lions, Snyman said they would select their best combination to get playoff-ready.

“Cohesion for us is important for this stage,” Snyman said.

“With our selection, we’ll build depth in one or two areas but we also want to stick with certain combinations that we know are going to be important (in the playoffs). The guys didn’t play last weekend and we don’t want their last game being three weeks ago when they played in the quarter-finals.”