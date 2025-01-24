Lions v Bulls URC derby: Kriel brothers relish ‘lekker’ challenge

David Kriel says it will be a "lekker" challenge to play against his brother Richard again, as they chirp each other at home between games.

Brothers David and Richard Kriel may play against each other in the Jukskei derby. Pictures: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images and Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Though the contest between David and Richard Kriel will be “lekker” during the Jukskei derby this weekend, neither player will search the other out on the field.

Bulls utility back, David, spoke about his playful rivalry with his brother Richard, who also plays in the backline at the Lions.

The teams collide in their first local United Rugby Championship (URC) derby on Saturday (kick-off 2.45pm).

Kriels banter at home but leave it on the field

“Since last season, when we played against each other twice, there’s been a lot more chirping at home,” beamed David, who at 25 is one year older than his brother.

He laughed that their father has a jersey that has the Bulls on one half and the Lions on the other.

“Our dad still can’t decide which team he wants to support. I think he’s a draadsitter [fence sitter].

“I won’t go looking for Richard on the field, but if he runs at me – or vice versa – then it will be a lekker challenge.”

He said he didn’t see it as a game against his brother but rather the Bulls against the Lions and both sides wanted to do their best to claim the win.

“It will be one hell of a game. I can’t wait to be part of it,” he added.

Bulls work ‘tremendously hard’ on finishing

Kriel took time to also commend the players who pulled the Bulls out of their four-game losing streak with their 48–7 win against Stade Français in the Champions Cup.

“We didn’t show enough composure in opponents’ 22 [in recent games]. We needed to have more patience on the ball and finish well. We worked tremendously hard on that.”

The teams last played in August last year, when the Lions beat the Bulls 57–33 in the Currie Cup. The Bulls, however, beat the Lions twice in the URC last season (25–10 and 30–28).

The Lions have expressed their own desire to win the game as they chase an ambitious top-four finish for the first time in the URC.

The Bulls are fourth on the table, above any other South African teams. However, they are third in the South African shield due to the shields only counting results from local derbies.