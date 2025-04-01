Lions head to Edinburgh with a different mindset for EPCR knockout

The Lions have shown poor form after disappointing tour losses against Cardiff and Glasgow Warriors.

Lions coach Ivan Van Rooyen says they will have a different mindset when they take on Edinburgh in their EPCR match-up on Friday, after suffering two disappointing URC losses against Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff over the past two weekends. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Lions will have a completely different approach when they come face to face with Scottish side Edinburgh in their EPCR Challenge Cup last 16 match-up at the Hive Stadium on Friday night.

This will be the Lions’ third game on their tour to the UK, after suffering United Rugby Championship (URC) defeats to Cardiff (20-17) and Glasgow Warriors (42-0) over the past two weekends, but they will have a changed outlook for the game in Edinburgh.

In their URC matches the Lions were battling it out for as many points as they could garner, as they are in a tight race to finish in the top eight and secure a place in the playoffs, and that may have caused them to over think things, leading to two disappointing losses.

However, it is now knockout rugby in the EPCR, and that means it doesn’t matter how they get over the line, just as long as they finish ahead of your opponents, no matter the performance.

Different mindset

“We are on our way to Edinburgh with a slightly different mindset. A win is enough to progress. They’ve got a similar playing style and x-factor to Glasgow, so it’s important for us to learn the lessons (from that defeat),” explained Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“Scottish teams attack in a certain way so we need to be ready. We can’t take as long to adapt in the next game. Hopefully the weather will be better, and there are sunny (conditions) predicted.

“It’s a knockout game in Scotland and a big week for us to prepare. We always say a week in rugby is a long time, so we need to regroup and move forward.”

Looking ahead

If the Lions manage to pick up what would be an upset win over Edinburgh, they will head into an EPCR quarterfinal, either against the Bulls at Loftus next weekend, or against Aviron Bayonnais in France next weekend.

But if they lose they will head back to SA and have a weekend off, before returning to URC action, where they have four more pool games to try and fight back up the log and into the playoff positions.

Currently lying 14th, it is a tall order for them to make the top eight for a place in the knockouts, but if they can win all four home pool games, against Benetton (7th), Connacht (13th), Scarlets (11th) and Ospreys (12th), they will at least give themselves a chance to sneak in.

“The last four games are non-negotiable. The log is really congested, and 16 points might get you there (top eight), but 20 (four bonus point wins) will (definitely) get you there. So we are clear about what needs to happen back home,” said Van Rooyen.