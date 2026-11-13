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LIVE UPDATES: France v South Africa in Paris

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 November 2026

08:01 pm

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France and the Springboks top their respective hemisphere pools in the Nations Championship.

Springbok team to face France

The Springbok team to face France in a Nations Championship match in Paris on Friday. Picture: David Winter/Gallo Images

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France host South Africa in a round five Nations Championship match in Paris on Friday, with kick-off at 10.10pm.

France top the north section points table while South Africa are on top in the south.

Both teams will again be in action in round six next weekend before Finals Weekend at the end of the month to determine the first winners of the new competition.

The Springboks are coming off a good win against Italy, while France beat Fiji last week.

TEAMS

FRANCE – 15 Théo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont (c), 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Grégory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 François Cros, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros. Bench: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, 23 Émilien Gailleton.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match in Paris on Friday.

LIVE – FRANCE V SOUTH AFRICA

Updates of the match at the Stade de France will appear below. Please refresh to see latest posts.

Read more on these topics

Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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