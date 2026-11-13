Springbok player ratings from 21-19 defeat to France in Paris

The Boks suffered a rare defeat to France in Paris on Friday night.

France beat the Springboks 21-19 in a thrilling Nations Championship Test in Paris on Friday night, with both teams scoring three tries.

France led 21-7 at the break.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 6: A somewhat off day for the fullback; he made a few costly handling errors, wasn’t a threat in the air and only rarely troubled his opponents with ball in hand.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: He, too, had few opportunities to shine with the ball. He had a try chalked off for offside, he made a few runs, but never got a chance to have a go.

Jesse Kriel 6: He went missing in the first half, but made a super breakout from deep in the second period and saw a lot more ball, making a few good runs. Defended decently.

Damian de Allende 8: Probably the Boks’ best all-round player … he made several good tackles, carried regularly and ran hard at the gainline. He also packed down at flank later on.

Ethan Hooker 7: He never got too many opportunities with ball in hand, but worked hard in defence, chasing back and making tackles. Tried to bring energy and spark to the attack.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 5: He missed a key touch finder in a poor out-of-hand kicking performance, his handling and passing was average and he knocked on, while his decision-making was also off.

Morné van den Berg 6: His out-of-hand kicking was not as good as usual, though he worked hard in defence. Found the going tough against Antoine Dupont.

Jasper Wiese 3: He made some tackles, and he carried hard. He tried to up the tempo, but he ended up getting a red card for a poor cleanout at a ruck.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He got better as the game went on and opened up, working hard across the field. He tackled and carried and a won a breakdown penalty. Also made a lineout steal.

Siya Kolisi 6: He got stuck in at the rucks and mauls, carried well over the gainline and put in several tackles in a busy first half.

Ruan Nortjé 6: He worked hard in the loose, carried on occasion and took his lineout ball. Lost the physical battle in the first half, like most of his teammates.

Lood de Jager 7: One of the big locks’ best performances in a while. He carried often, was excellent in the lineouts, including making a crucial steal, but he also got a yellow card for a high tackle.

Thomas du Toit 6: He set the tone for a strong Bok performance in the lineouts and worked hard in the loose, making tackles and cleaning rucks. Only played 35 minutes.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 6: His lineout throws were good in a bustling performance. He scored a try from a maul, but he too was replaced after 35 minutes.

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: He too did well to set the Bok scrum up for a dominant showing, was busy in the loose, but was replaced after 35 minutes.

Bench:

Malcolm Marx 8: He should start and play for as long as he lasts. His throws were good, his work in the loose excellent, while he scored a try from a lineout maul drive.

Ox Nche 8: He came on just before half-time and over the course of the next hour scrummed the life out of the French props. Also got busy in the loose.

Wilco Louw 8: Like Nche, played from the 35th minute and struck scrum blow after blow, winning numerous penalties for the Boks.

Franco Mostert 7: A strong performance from the bench from the 56th minute. He won plenty lineout ball and worked hard to get the Bok pack firing.

Cameron Hanekom 7: He came on in the 65th minute and got stuck in all over the field, carrying well and making tackles. He deserves as start.

Paul de Villiers 6: He played for the last 24 minutes and helped get the Boks on the front foot in a busy outing.

Cobus Reinach 7: He came on for the last half hour and ran the show with good decisions and passing. He scored a good try from close range.

Manie Libbok 5: Brought on with 14 minutes remaining, he missed a conversion kick and failed to bring an X-factor to the game when it was badly needed.