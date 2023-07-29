LIVE UPDATES: South Africa v Argentina — Rugby Championship

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It’s the final Rugby Championship match of the season and the Springboks take on Argentina at Ellis Park in Joburg, with kick-off at 5.05pm.

The Boks have so far beaten the Wallabies and lost to the All Blacks, while the Pumas have lost to the All Blacks and beaten the Wallabies.

New Zealand, who beat Australia in their final match in Melbourne on Saturday morning (SA time), finish thee competition unbeaten and as champions.

Live updates of the action at Ellis Park will appear below. Please refresh to get latest posts.

After today’s match the Boks and Pumas will meet again next week, in Buenos Aires, in a friendly, before coach Jacques Nienaber names his 33-man squad to go to France for thee Rugby World Cup.

TEAMS

BOKS: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse

PUMAS: Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff, Santiago Carreras, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Lucas Paulos, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Joel Sclavi, Pedro Rubiolo, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni.