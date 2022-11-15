Lukhanyo Am among World Rugby’s men’s player of year nominees

Sports Reporter

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am will compete with France’s Antoine Dupont and the Ireland pair of Jonathan Sexton and Josh van der Flier to be crowned World Rugby men’s 15’s player of the year.

South African women’s wing Nomawethu Mabenge has also been nominated in the women’s try of the year category for the five-pointer she scored against Spain in Potchefstroom on 19 August.

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

The nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard ????#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/JyXDHXl2Z6 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022

“Lukhanyo was in superb form for the Springboks before an unfortunate injury cut short his season, and he has cemented his place in our backline over the last few seasons, growing in confidence and playing better every year,” said SA Rugby boss Mark Alexander.

“On her part, Nomawethu has developed into a brilliant wing who knows her way to the tryline, scoring five tries this season, but the try against Spain stood out as it was a wonderful team effort, finished by one of our speedsters.”

Box-office plays from start to finish.



Voting is open to determine who takes home the 2022 @IntRugbyPlayers Women's Try of the Year.#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/fyURJOkGYh— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022

Fans can vote for their favourite try of the year by clicking here, until Thursday, 17 November at 11:59pm.

In the breakthrough category Italy’s Ange Capuozzo, England’s Harry Arundell and Ireland duo Mark Hansen and Dan Sheehan are the nominees.

In the women’s categories, Ruahei Demant and Portia Woodman are nominated for the main prize after helping New Zealand to the Rugby World Cup title on Saturday. Canada’s Sophie de Goede, England’s Alex Matthews, a losing finalist last weekend, and France’s Laure Sansus are also included.

