Junior Boks destroy Aussies in World Rugby U20 Champs opener

The Junior Boks were absolutely ruthless, running in 10 tries over the first 57 minutes to power them into an incredible 66-5 lead, before the Aussies scored a few consolations.

Junior Bok scrumhalf Haashim Pead scored two tries in their thumping World Rugby U20 Championship win over the Australia U20s in Calvisano, Italy on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks produced a scintillating display of running rugby to crush the Australia U20s 73-17 in their World Rugby U20 Championship opener at the Stadio San Michele, in Calvisano, Italy on Sunday afternoon.

The South Africans ran rampant from the opening minutes, scoring five tries in the first half and a further six in the second, as the Junior Aussies couldn’t handle the incredible counter-attacking rugby produced by the Junior Boks.

Scrumhalf Haashim Pead and left wing Siya Ndlozi dotted down for two tries each, while flyhalf Vusi Moyo slotted seven out of nine conversions for a personal haul of 14 points.

It took just five minutes for the Junior Boks to get up and running, breaking from just outside their own 22m, with hooker Siphosethu Mnebele streaking away and feeding Pead to go over for the converted score.

The Aussies hit back soon after, with fullback Sid Harvey going over in the corner, but the Junior Boks scored their second in the 23rd minute as prop Herman Lubbe crashed over from close range to put them 14-5 up.

Halftime lead

A superb final 10 minutes of the half saw the Junior Boks score three more times, as Ndlozi showed extreme pace to finish off brilliant assists from Pead and fullback Gilermo Mentoe, while right wing Cheswill Jooste scored in the corner on halftime to give them a 33-5 lead at the break.

A blistering start to the second half sealed the win for the Junior Boks as they ran in five tries in the first 17 minutes, with Ndlozi returning the favour and assisting Pead first, before Mentoe picked up a lost Aussie ball and sprinted away to score a runaway try as they moved 47-5 ahead after 46 minutes.

Lock JJ Theron then showed terrific strength to power through a score, replacement lock Jacobus Grobbelaar dotted down in the corner and flank Xola Nyali scored a stunner as the Junior Boks powered into a 66-5 lead after 57 minutes.

With the game done and dusted the Junior Boks switched off in the closing stages, as Australia hit back with a double to right wing Cooper Waters, but replacement back Jaco Williams sealed the brilliant win with an intercept score after the fulltime hooter.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Haashim Pead (2), Herman Lubbe, Siya Ndlozi (2), Cheswill Jooste, Gilermo Mentoe, JJ Theron, Jacobus Grobbelaar, Jaco Williams; Conversions – Vusi Moyo (7), Ian van der Merwe (2)

Australia U20: Tries – Sid Harvey, Cooper Waters (2); Conversion – Harvey