URC result: Lynagh lashes winless Lions

The Lions now return home to face the Scarlets, while Benetton travel to Scotland to take on Edinburgh.

The Lions’ search for a first win of the Vodacom URC season continues after a heavy defeat to Benetton in Treviso on Saturday.

Winger Louis Lynagh ran in four tries as the Italian side cruised to a 41-15 victory.

Having lost to Cardiff and Zebre in the opening two rounds, Ivan van Rooyen’s side were desperate to end their European tour on a high but were outplayed by an organised and clinical Benetton outfit.

The Lions started brightly, with flyhalf Chris Smith kicking a penalty goal. However, the hosts soon found their rhythm and ran in three unanswered tries in the opening quarter.

Former Sharks and Cheetahs fullback Rhyno Smith sparked the comeback, darting over for the first try before Lynagh and Simeone Ferrari crossed in quick succession. Jacob Umaga added the extras to hand the Italians a 17-3 advantage.

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye hit back for the Lions, crashing over from close range to narrow the deficit, but Benetton closed the half in control as Lynagh claimed his second to make it 24-10 at the break.

Benetton’s dominance continued after half time. Umaga stretched the lead with a penalty before hooker Thomas Gallo was yellow-carded.

Failed to capitalise on numerical advantage

The Lions failed to capitalise on the numerical edge and were themselves reduced to 14 when centre Rhynhardt Jonker was sent to the bin.

Lynagh completed his hat-trick shortly after as Benetton punished the visitors’ defensive lapses.

Replacement prop Conrad van Vuuren crossed for a late consolation, but Lynagh then added a fourth try in the final play.

The result leaves the Lions winless after three rounds, while Benetton celebrated back-to-back victories following their narrow triumph over Glasgow.

BENETTON – Tries: Rhyno Smith, Louis Lynagh (4), Simone Ferrari. Conversions: Jacob Umaga (3), Smith. Penalty: Umaga.

LIONS – Tries: Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Conraad van Vuuren. Con: Chris Smith. Penalty: Smith.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.