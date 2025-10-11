URC result: Sharks still winless after Leinster lashing

The Sharks are back home next week, where they’ll host Ulster while Leinster brace for a derby against fellow Irish giants Munster.

Defending champions Leinster showed their class in Dublin with a dominant first-half display that left the Sharks chasing shadows at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

It was a case of home comforts for the Irishmen as they ran in five tries to beat the Sharks 31-5 and register their first win of the competition, after a troubled tour of South Africa where they went down to the Stormers and Vodacom Bulls.

Kitted in their more iconic blue jerseys, Leinster needed just 10 minutes to strike. A moment of individual brilliance from returning British & Irish Lion James Lowe set it up – the winger’s deft grubber sitting up perfectly for fullback Jamie Osborne to finish, with Harry Byrne adding the extras.

The Sharks battled for territory but couldn’t capitalise, undone by handling errors and a key penalty. Leinster doubled their advantage through a slick set-piece move finished by Jimmy O’Brien, before captain Josh van der Flier burst through untouched for a third try moments later.

Some joy for the Sharks

There was some joy for the visitors when returning Springbok Ethan Hooker plucked a high ball and sprinted clear to score, but Jean Smith’s conversion sailed wide to leave the Sharks trailing 21-5 at half time.

The Sharks came out in the second half with good defensive intent, but Leinster’s attack was just too good. Some slick handling down the blindside saw big No 8 Max Deegan crash over for the Irishmen’s bonus-point try.

A botched lineout from the Sharks, nine minutes from time, led to replacement hooker Gus McCarthy sliding over to put the result beyond doubt.

LEINSTER – Tries: Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan, Gus McCarthy Conversions: Harry Byrne (3).

SHARKS – Try: Ethan Hooker

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.









