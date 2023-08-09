Brushing aside criticism, Mapimpi sets his sights on another World Cup

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

In the weeks leading up to the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup squad announcement there was much debate about whether outside back Makazole Mapimpi would be included in the 33-man group.

There were discussions over his loss of form and him being put under pressure by Kurt-Lee Arendse, among others, and whether he had moved down the pecking order.

However, all the talking and debating was put to bed when Mapimpi was named in the select group that will go to France to try and defend the Webb Ellis Cup next month. He joins Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie and Arendse as the wing options.

Facing criticism

Professional athletes often pay attention to what is being said about them on social media, and Mapimpi is no different. He admitted he was following the debates.

“I always tell the people close to me that the negativity that you get from outside, you can turn into good energy. It does get tough sometimes, we all go through our phones, and you see on social media that people are talking bad about you,” Mapimpi told the media after being named in the squad.

“I wasn’t worried about what people were saying about me because I believe in the coaches. Also working with the coaches, they know what they want from me, I kept my mind on the training camps, and the game,” he said.

Nothing new

The winger said he’s had to deal with social media criticism his whole Bok career.

“This was not the first time. It’s been there ever since I started my Springbok career, which is a good thing,” said the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner.

“People on social media can say whatever they want … at the same time it helps us as players, especially me because I kind of see what people want. I can’t focus on what people from outside say, I need to focus on what the coaches say and want from me. I block out the noise from the outside and listen to the coaches.”

‘Emotional’ absence of Am

The global showpiece in France will be Mapimpi’s second World Cup, which is a tremendous achievement for him.

This World Cup will be a bittersweet occasion for him, however, as his close friend Lukhanyo Am is set to miss out due to a knee injury.

READ MORE: Bok stalwarts Pollard and Am to provide World Cup cover despite injuries

“It’s something that makes me emotional because he’s my roommate,” said Mapimpi.

“He’s going through a tough situation. I tried to say some words but he’s a grown man, he understands the game.

“It’s a tough situation, he’s been doing well in the last couple of years, he was nominated as World Rugby Player of the Year. I hope he’s going to recover.”

NOW READ: First take: A solid Bok World Cup squad, but injuries to key players a big blow